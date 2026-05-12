Market Meltdown: Investors' Wealth Plunges by Rs 16.77 Lakh Crore in Four Sessions

Indian investors have witnessed a massive erosion of Rs 16.77 lakh crore in wealth over just four trading sessions, as the stock market grapples with a confluence of global and domestic pressures, including soaring crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainties, and a depreciating rupee.

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Key Points Indian investors' wealth has plummeted by Rs 16.77 lakh crore in the last four trading sessions.

The BSE Sensex tanked 1,456.04 points, or 1.92 per cent, settling at 74,559.24 on Tuesday, with a total decline of 3,399.28 points (4.36 per cent) over four days.

Key factors driving the market downturn include elevated crude oil prices (Brent crude at $107.4 per barrel), a record-low rupee, and continuous foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.

A broad-based sell-off was observed across sectors, with realty, IT, and consumer durables experiencing significant declines.

Analysts suggest the current decline is a 'confidence shock' driven by expectations of a tougher macroeconomic environment and a 'macro triple hit' of high crude prices, weak rupee, and FII outflows.

Investors' wealth slumped by a whopping Rs 16.77 lakh crore in the last four trading sessions as jittery markets nursed deep losses amid elevated crude oil prices and fears of a prolonged geopolitical crisis.

Besides, unabated foreign fund outflows and the rupee hitting record lows kept investors risk-averse, fuelling selling across financial markets.

Market Performance and Investor Losses

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,456.04 points, or 1.92 per cent, to settle at 74,559.24.

In the last four trading sessions, the BSE gauge has tumbled 3,399.28 points, or 4.36 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 16.77 lakh crore to Rs 4,56,02,981.70 crore ($4.77 trillion) in four days.

Indian equity markets extended their decline as mounting pressures from the global macro backdrop and domestic factors weighed heavily on investor sentiment, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Key Drivers of the Sell-Off

"Stalled USâ€“Iran negotiations, continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz driving a fresh surge in energy prices, rupee slipping to record lows, persistent FII outflows, and broad-based weakness across sectors, including IT and realty, collectively triggered a decisive sell-off through the session," Ponmudi said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 3 per cent higher at $107.4 per barrel.

On Tuesday, a total of 3,412 stocks declined, while 869 advanced and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and Bharat Electronics were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, the State Bank of India was the only winner from the pack.

Sectoral Impact and Future Outlook

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap Select index tanked 2.92 per cent, and the SmallCap Select index declined by 2.73 per cent.

Sectorally, realty dropped 4.22 per cent, Focused IT (3.61 per cent), services (3.51 per cent), IT (3.37 per cent), consumer durables (3.35 per cent) and industrials (3 per cent).

"Unlike a routine profit-booking phase, the current decline appears to be driven by a broader confidence shock in the market. Investors are increasingly interpreting recent policy messaging and austerity-oriented commentary as an indication that policymakers may be preparing for a tougher macroeconomic environment ahead," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

The pressure on Indian equities is now being amplified by a macro "triple hit" -- crude oil prices hovering near $105â€“107 per barrel, the rupee slipping to a fresh record low against the US dollar, and continued aggressive FII outflows, he added.