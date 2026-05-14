Defence Stocks Soar on Geopolitical Tensions, Indigenisation Push

Indian defence stocks have experienced a significant surge, with an average year-on-year gain of 67 per cent, propelled by heightened global geopolitical tensions and the nation's strategic push towards defence indigenisation and exports.

IMAGE: Akashteer, India's key asset in Operation Sindoor. Photograph: Press Information Bureau India

Key Points Indian defence stocks have surged by an average of 67 per cent year-on-year, with the combined market capitalisation of 18 firms increasing by approximately 2.3 trillion.

The rally is attributed to renewed interest after 'Operation Sindoor' and escalating global geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war and West Asia instability.

The Nifty India Defence index rose 32 per cent, outperforming benchmark indices like Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Small Cap 100.

Experts highlight India's transition to a self-reliant, export-oriented defence model, supported by policy, budgetary allocations, and indigenisation efforts.

While some analysts caution about future growth being priced in, the long-term outlook remains positive due to indigenisation, strong order pipelines, and export potential.

Defence stocks have gained over the past 12 months on the back of renewed interest in the sector following Operation Sindoor, as well as a broader rise in global geopolitical tensions.

A universe of 18 defence stocks has posted an average year-on-year (Y-o-Y) gain of 67 per cent.

Barring two, all of these stocks have delivered positive returns during this period.

The biggest gainer in the pack was MTAR Technologies, which rose 355 per cent, followed by Axiscades Technologies, up 172 per cent, and Apollo Microsystems, which gained 165 per cent.

The combined market capitalisation of these 18 firms has increased by Rs 2.3 trillion.

Operation Sindoor refers to the military strikes launched by India against targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, 2025.

The strikes were carried out in response to the terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025.

Market Performance and Global Factors

Defence stocks have remained resilient even as Indian equity markets grappled with multiple headwinds, including a decline in corporate profits, turbulence arising from India-US tariff tensions, and the war in West Asia, which has unsettled oil prices.

The Nifty India Defence index, a gauge of defence stocks, rose by 32 per cent, with the market capitalisation of its constituents increasing by Rs 2.4 trillion over the last 12 months.

During the same time, benchmark Nifty 50 declined by 0.3 per cent, while Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Small Cap 100 rose by 13 per cent each.

The rally has also been supported by ongoing global conflicts and tensions, including the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, instability in West Asia, and rising strategic competition among major powers, all of which have driven higher defence spending worldwide.

India's Defence Sector Transformation

Market experts said India's defence industry is at an inflexion point, transitioning from a largely import-dependent ecosystem to a more self-reliant and export-oriented model.

This transformation is underpinned by strong policy support, rising budgetary allocations, and a sustained push for indigenisation. Increased participation from private players, alongside defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), is strengthening competition, improving execution capabilities, and fostering innovation across the value chain.

“The global sentiment has been very supportive — ongoing geopolitical tensions across regions have led to a clear trend of higher defence spending worldwide, which naturally benefits the sector.

"Indian defence companies are now seeing rising global interest, with exports growing rapidly and opening up a new avenue beyond domestic demand,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research (wealth management), Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Future Outlook and Investor Considerations

Some analysts said much of the future growth may already be priced in.

Going forward, if geopolitical tensions ease, defence stocks could underperform.

“For investors considering entry at current levels, it may be prudent to wait.

"More importantly, the focus should be on whether companies are effectively executing their order books — translating inflows into actual revenues and profits.

"Execution capability, not just order visibility, will be the key determinant of performance from here,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent equity analyst.

However, structurally, the outlook remains positive.

“This is a long-term, capital-intensive sector where growth plays out over years, not quarters.

"Over a 2-5-10 year horizon, the combination of indigenisation, strong order pipelines, and export potential suggests that the defence sector can continue to perform well, with new opportunities and segments emerging along the way,” Khemka added.