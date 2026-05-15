India's unemployment rate rises to six-month high of 5.2% in April

India's unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 years and above surged to a six-month high of 5.2 per cent in April 2026, as revealed by the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, highlighting shifts in both urban and rural job markets.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points India's unemployment rate (UR) for those aged 15 years and above reached 5.2 per cent in April 2026, marking a six-month high.

The previous peak of 5.2 per cent was recorded in October 2025, indicating a return to that level.

Urban unemployment marginally eased to 6.6 per cent in April 2026, while rural unemployment saw a slight increase to 4.6 per cent.

The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 and above moderated to 55 per cent in April 2026, down from 55.4 per cent in March 2026.

Female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) also saw a marginal decline to 33.9 per cent in April 2026 from 34.4 per cent in March 2026.

India's unemployment rate (UR) among persons of age 15 years and above hit a six-month high of 5.2 per cent in April, showed the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released on Friday.

The previous high of UR was recorded at 5.2 per cent in October 2025, as per the 13th Monthly Bulletin of PLFS for April 2026, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Urban vs. Rural Joblessness Trends

The UR or joblessness among persons aged 15 years and above remained broadly stable at 5.2 per cent in April 2026, compared to 5.1 per cent in both March 2026 and April 2025.

Urban UR eased marginally to 6.6 per cent in April 2026 from 6.8 per cent in March 2026, while the rural UR increased slightly to 4.6 per cent from 4.3 per cent during the same period.

UR in both rural and urban areas maintained broadly the same level on a year-on-year comparison, it stated.

Gender-Specific Unemployment

The UR among males aged 15 years and above stood at 5.1 per cent in April 2026, compared to 5 per cent in March 2026 and 5.2 per cent in April 2025.

Rural male UR estimated at 4.4 per cent in March, 2026 against 4.7 per cent in April, 2026.

The urban male UR declined from 6.1 per cent to 5.9 per cent during the same period.

On a year-on-year basis, overall male UR was lower by 0.1 percentage point.

The UR among females aged 15 years and above was recorded at 5.4 per cent in April 2026, compared to 5.3 per cent in March 2026 and 5 per cent in April 2025.

Rural female UR stood at 4.1 per cent compared to 4.4 per cent over the month.

The urban female UR declined from 9.0 per cent to 8.5 per cent.

Compared to April 2025, overall female UR was higher by 0.4 percentage points.

It stated that Urban female UR recorded its lowest level since April, 2025.

Labour Force Participation and Worker Population Ratios

At the all-India level, the monthly estimates are based on information collected from a total of 3,74,243 persons surveyed.

The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above reported as 55 per cent in April 2026, compared to 55.4 per cent in March 2026.

In rural and urban areas, LFPR was recorded at 57.5 per cent and 50.1 per cent, respectively.

Compared to April 2025 (55.6%), the overall LFPR remained lower by 0.6 percentage points.

Rural and urban LFPR also recorded declines of 0.5 and 0.6 percentage points, respectively, over the year.

In April 2026, LFPR records marginal moderation on a year-on-year basis.

Female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for age 15 years and above stood at 33.9 per cent in April 2026, against 34.4 per cent in March 2026.

Female LFPR in rural and urban areas was recorded at 38.2 per cent and 25.0 per cent, respectively.

Compared to April 2025, the overall female LFPR declined marginally by 0.3 percentage points from 34.2 per cent to 33.9 per cent.

Rural female LFPR remained unchanged, while urban female LFPR recorded a decline of 0.7 percentage points over the year.

Female labour force participation in urban areas exhibits broad stability, it stated.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas remained unchanged at 46.8 per cent in April 2026, the same level as recorded in March 2026, it stated.

The overall WPR was estimated at 52.2 per cent in April 2026, compared to 52.6 per cent in March 2026 and 52.8 per cent in April 2025.

In rural areas, the WPR stood at 54.9 per cent in April 2026, compared to 55.5 per cent in March 2026 and 55.4 per cent in April 2025.

Urban WPR continued to exhibit stability in April 2026, it stated.

The Monthly Bulletins for April, 2025 to March, 2026 have already been released.

The present Monthly Bulletin for April 2026 is the thirteenth in the series.