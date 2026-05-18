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ChatGPT Image Generation Crosses 1 Billion Milestone In India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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May 18, 2026 19:58 IST

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ChatGPT image generation has exploded in India, with users creating over a billion images in less than a month since the release of ChatGPT Images 2.0, signalling a shift in AI adoption.

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Key Points

  • ChatGPT image creation in India has exceeded 1 billion, showcasing rapid adoption.
  • ChatGPT Images 2.0 was launched in India on April 21, driving significant image generation.
  • Popular prompts include Cinematic Portrait Collage, Mini Me World, and Anime, reflecting diverse usage.
  • AI image generation in India is increasingly linked to creator culture, fashion, and digital identity.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Monday that picture creation on ChatGPT images in India has crossed the 1 billion mark.

The milestone for ChatGPT images 2.0 comes in less than a month after its release in India.

 

ChatGPT Images 2.0 Fuels Rapid Growth

"ChatGPT Images 2.0 India. Already more than 1 billion images have been created there; awesome to see," Altman posted on social media X.

ChatGPT 2.0 was released in India on April 21.

Popular Image Generation Prompts in India

According to information shared by OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, people use prompts such as Cinematic Portrait Collage, Mini Me World, Underwater Portrait, Anime, Chibi Sticker Pack, Manga Comic Strip, Enhance, Fashion Studio Portrait, etc., to generate images.

"The trend reflects how AI image generation in India is increasingly intersecting with creator culture, fashion, fandoms, and digital identity rather than being limited to traditional productivity use cases. If the first month is any indication, ChatGPT Images 2.0 is giving millions of people in India a new visual language for the internet," OpenAI said.

The first version of ChatGPT Images was rolled out in December 2025.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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