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Home  » Business » Core Infrastructure Sector Output Rises 1.7% in April, Driven by Steel, Cement, Electricity

Core Infrastructure Sector Output Rises 1.7% in April, Driven by Steel, Cement, Electricity

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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May 20, 2026 23:44 IST

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India's core infrastructure sectors achieved a two-month high growth of 1.7 per cent in April, propelled by robust output in steel, cement, and electricity, signalling a potential boost for overall industrial production.

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Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's eight core infrastructure sectors saw a 1.7 per cent output growth in April, marking a two-month high.
  • The growth was primarily driven by increased production in steel (6.2%), cement (9.4%), and electricity (4.1%).
  • Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser output experienced negative growth during April.
  • Analysts anticipate this improved core sector performance to push industrial production growth to approximately 5 per cent.
  • Core sectors contribute significantly, accounting for 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
 

Production growth in eight core infrastructure sectors rose to a two-month high of 1.7 per cent in April, driven by higher output of steel, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Wednesday.

These eight sectors expanded by 1 per cent in the same month last year. The pace of expansion was 1.2 per cent in March.

Sectoral Performance Overview

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser output recorded negative growth during the month under review.

Steel, cement and electricity production rose by 6.2 per cent, 9.4 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively, in April.

Expert Analysis and Outlook

Commenting on the data, Megha Arora, Director - Economics, India Ratings & Research, said April's improved core sector performance is expected to increase the upcoming industrial production growth to around 5 per cent.

Core sectors account for 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

"Ind-Ra expects core sector recovery to continue with a growth forecast of around 3 per cent in May 2026 due to a low base and likely improved fertilizer production," Arora said.

Rahul Agrawal, Senior Economist, ICRA Ltd, said that as many as five of the eight sectors registered a contraction in output in the month, barring steel, cement, and electricity generation, suggesting that economic activity in some sectors was impacted by the West Asia crisis.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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