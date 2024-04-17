News
Rediff.com  » Business » World Bank president Ajay Banga in TIME's 100 most influential people list

World Bank president Ajay Banga in TIME's 100 most influential people list

By Yoshita Singh
April 17, 2024 20:31 IST
World Bank president Ajay Banga is among the Indians who have made it to the prestigious Times's list of 100 most influential people in the world released on Wednesday.

Ajay Banga

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Time's profile of the former Mastercard CEO, written by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, said, “It's not easy to find a leader with the skill and drive to take on the monumental task of transforming an essential institution, but since becoming World Bank president last June, Ajay Banga has done just that."

 

She said Banga comes to the World Bank after leading a global organisation through which he brought millions of unbanked people into the digital economy.

At the World Bank, he set forth a new vision to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet and moved boldly to make good on it — from pioneering innovative financial tools to reimagining partnerships across the multilateral development banks and with the private sector.

“His sharp wit consistently enables him to cut through the noise.

“With unprecedented challenges such as climate change threatening our collective future, I cannot imagine a better partner with whom to take decisive action on behalf of people around the world,” Yellen said.

On Nadella, Time said he is “profoundly influential in shaping our future.

“And that's a good thing for humanity.”

“Microsoft's significant investment in OpenAI and partnership with Mistral AI puts him at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution.

“A technologist with heart, Satya sees AI as a tool that will empower humans.

“Still, there's rightful concern about unintended consequences and misuse.

“That's why it's so reassuring that Satya is one of AI's stewards.

“His thoughtfulness and humility should make us safer,” it said.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
