News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » IMD now says Sep may see excess rains

IMD now says Sep may see excess rains

Source: PTI
September 01, 2022 22:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The southwest monsoon is set to make its exit in style, bringing rains to the parched parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as weather forecasters have picked up signs of formation of a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal.

Monsoon

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Thursday junked last week's forecast of early withdrawal of southwest monsoon and announced the extended stay of the seasonal showers.

"Even though we expected early withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, a cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal will shift the monsoon trough southwards around September 7.

 

"This will increase rainfall activity over central and north peninsular India," Mohapatra said.

"Hence, conditions are not favourable for early withdrawal of monsoon," he said, adding that the weather office will continue to monitor the situation.

On August 25, the weather office had predicted an early withdrawal of southwest monsoon against the normal date of September 17.

India has received six per cent excess rainfall this monsoon but large parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Tripura and West Bengal have reported deficient rains, which has affected the rice crop this kharif season.

Mohapatra said the expected surge in September showers may help compensate for the deficient rainfall in western and southern Uttar Pradesh and parts of north-northwest Bihar.

Mohapatra said rainfall average for the country as a whole was likely to be above normal, approximately 109 per cent of the long period average of 167.9 mm for the month of September.

"Normal to above normal rainfall probability is likely over most parts of India except many parts of northeast India, and some parts of east and northwest India where below normal rainfall is likely," he said.

Mohapatra said most parts of the country were expected to experience below normal day temperatures, except parts of east and northeast India.

Some pockets of central and northwest India too are expected to experience above normal maximum temperatures, he said.

Mohapatra said nights were expected to be warmer over most parts of the country, except some parts of northwest India and southeastern parts of Peninsular India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Auto sales in fast lane on easing chip shortage blues
Auto sales in fast lane on easing chip shortage blues
Adani rejects NDTV's claim on need for tax clearance
Adani rejects NDTV's claim on need for tax clearance
In August, markets log 3rd highest monthly FPI inflows
In August, markets log 3rd highest monthly FPI inflows
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Covid curbs led to leap in drugs via courier, say NCB
Covid curbs led to leap in drugs via courier, say NCB
Auto sales in fast lane on easing chip shortage blues
Auto sales in fast lane on easing chip shortage blues
ED seizes assets of Lankan in plot to kill Chandrika
ED seizes assets of Lankan in plot to kill Chandrika

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

How BSNL can turn around its fortune post govt package

How BSNL can turn around its fortune post govt package

Moody's cuts India's GDP forecast to 7.7% for 2022

Moody's cuts India's GDP forecast to 7.7% for 2022

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances