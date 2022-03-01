News
Ilker Ayci declines Tata Group's offer to be CEO & MD of Air India

Source: PTI
March 01, 2022 15:26 IST
Ilker Ayci has declined the Tata Group's offer to be the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of Air India, aviation industry sources said on Tuesday.

Ilker Ayci

Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

On February 14, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, as the CEO and MD of Air India.

 

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch had last Friday said the government should not give clearance to the appointment of Ilker Ayci "keeping in view national security".

Swadeshi Jagaran Manch's co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan had said the government is "already sensitive" to the issue and has taken up the matter "very seriously".

When asked for the reasons why the SJM is opposed to the newly appointed CEO and MD, Mahajan had reiterated that it's a matter of national security.

"After all, decisions are taken about a person based on his relationships,” he had said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
