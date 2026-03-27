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Home  » Business » Elevated Energy Prices May Influence India's FY27 Fiscal Position: Icra

Elevated Energy Prices May Influence India's FY27 Fiscal Position: Icra

By Sudheer Pal Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 13:11 IST

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Ratings agency Icra has cautioned that elevated global crude oil and natural gas prices, fuelled by ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, could significantly influence the Government of India's fiscal position for the 2026-27 financial year, potentially impacting subsidies and revenue collections.

Indian rupee, fiscal

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Icra warns that elevated global crude oil and natural gas prices, influenced by West Asian developments, may impact India's fiscal position for FY2026-27.
  • Higher energy prices could lead to increased subsidy requirements for fertilisers and LPG, and potentially moderate government revenues from excise and corporate taxes.
  • Global supply disruptions and logistical challenges are contributing to the rise in energy prices, affecting sectors like petroleum and fertilisers.
  • India has multiple buffers, including the Economic Stabilisation Fund and potential expenditure savings, to manage the fiscal impact.
  • These buffers may help contain deviations from the FY2026-27 fiscal deficit target of 4.5 percent of GDP, though the duration of high prices is key.
 

Elevated global crude oil and natural gas prices amid ongoing developments in West Asia may influence the Government of India’s fiscal position for 2026-27, ratings agency Icra said in a report today.

The recent increase in energy prices driven by geopolitical factors has led to volatility in global markets and could have implications for India’s fiscal calculations, the report said.

 

Even if the situation stabilises, energy prices are expected to remain higher than earlier budgeted assumptions, which may require fiscal adjustments.

Impact on Subsidies and Revenues

Higher crude oil and natural gas prices may lead to an increase in subsidy requirements, particularly for fertilisers and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Additionally, elevated prices may have implications for government revenues, including potential moderation in excise collections and corporate tax inflows.

The report also highlighted that global supply disruptions and logistical challenges have contributed to the increase in energy prices, which could impact various sectors, including petroleum and fertilisers.

These developments may have a bearing on expenditure requirements as well as revenue projections for the upcoming fiscal year.

Fiscal Buffers and Management

The agency also said multiple buffers are available to manage the impact.

The Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF), along with expected expenditure savings and flexibility through supplementary demand for grants, could be utilised to absorb part of the revenue and expenditure pressures.

The report also stated that expenditure savings observed in recent years and potential carry-forward of higher small savings collections may provide additional fiscal space.

Lower redemptions and adjustments in market borrowings may also offer some support in managing fiscal requirements.

According to ICRA, these buffers may help contain any significant deviation from the fiscal deficit target of 4.5 per cent of GDP for FY2026-27.

However, the extent of the impact would depend on the duration for which energy prices remain elevated.

The report indicated that fiscal management may involve calibrated measures, including timing of subsidy payouts and utilisation of available fiscal tools, to address evolving global conditions.

Sudheer Pal Singh in New Delhi
Source: source

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