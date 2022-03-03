News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Huawei manipulated India account books to save Rs 400 cr in taxes

Huawei manipulated India account books to save Rs 400 cr in taxes

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 03, 2022 21:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The income tax department has found alleged manipulation of account books for reducing taxable income in India by Chinese telecom company Huawei whom it raided recently, sources said on Thursday.

Huawei

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

The searches were conducted on February 15 at the main business and residential premises of "key office bearers" of a multi-national group, engaged in distribution of telecom products and providing captive software development services, the CBDT said in a statement.

Sources identified the company as Huawei.

 

"The ultimate shareholding of the group lies with a foreign entity of a neighbouring country," the statement issued by the policy-making body for the tax department said.

The CBDT alleged that the group "manipulated its books of account to reduce its taxable income in India through creation of various provisions for expenses, such as provisions for obsolescence, provisions for warranty, doubtful debts/loans and advances etc., which have little or no scientific/financial rationale".

"During the investigation, the group has failed to provide any substantial and appropriate justification for such claims," it alleged.

Queries sent to Huawei did not elicit any response.

The company, during the searches, had said it was "firmly compliant" with Indian laws.

"Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations.

"We will approach related government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure," the company had said in a statement.

The CBDT statement made multiple charges against the company including that it "made inflated payments against receipt of technical services from its related parties outside India".

"The assessee company could not justify the genuineness of obtaining of such alleged technical services in lieu of which payment has been made as also the basis of determination of consideration for the same.

"The expenses debited by the assessee company towards receipt of such services are to the tune of Rs129 crore over a period of five years," it said.

The assessee group has debited more than Rs 350 crore in its books of account in recent financial years towards royalty to its related party, the CBDT said.

"Such expenses have been incurred for the use of brand and technical know-how related intangibles.

"During the search, the group has failed to substantiate receipt of any such services/technical know-how, or the basis of quantification of royalty rate for such claim," it said.

Consequently, the rendering of services and such royalty payments become highly questionable and prima facie, disallowable as business expenses as per extant Income Tax law, the statement said.

Evidences gathered and statements recorded during the search also reveal that one of the group entities engaged in providing software development services, has been disclosing "lower net margins" from the related parties, by claiming its operation to be of low-end nature.

"However, the evidences collected during the investigation indicated that this entity has been rendering significant services/operations of high-end nature.

"On this aspect, suppression of income of Rs 400 crore has been detected," it claimed.

The Indian government has kept Huawei out of trials for 5G services.

However, telecom operators have been allowed to source telecom gear from Huawei and ZTE under their old agreements for maintaining their networks but they will need approval of the government before getting into any new business agreement as per national security directive on the telecommunication sector.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: Huawei, CBDT, India, ZTE
 
Print this article
Icra pegs domestic aviation industry loss at Rs 26K cr
Icra pegs domestic aviation industry loss at Rs 26K cr
'Smarter people will bend the law'
'Smarter people will bend the law'
Tata Motors adds the Kaziranga range to its SUVs
Tata Motors adds the Kaziranga range to its SUVs
No report of Indians taken hostage in Ukraine: MEA
No report of Indians taken hostage in Ukraine: MEA
Sports bodies praised for sanctions against Russia
Sports bodies praised for sanctions against Russia
Gavaskar likens 'phenomenal' Kohli to Miandad
Gavaskar likens 'phenomenal' Kohli to Miandad
Many Indians still stranded in Kharkiv despite advisory
Many Indians still stranded in Kharkiv despite advisory

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Voda Idea board approves raising up to Rs 14,500 cr

Voda Idea board approves raising up to Rs 14,500 cr

Moody's, Fitch downgrade Russia's rating to 'junk'

Moody's, Fitch downgrade Russia's rating to 'junk'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances