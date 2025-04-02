HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Highway toll charges hiked by 4-5% across India

Highway toll charges hiked by 4-5% across India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 02, 2025 03:36 IST

x

Commuters on national highways and expressways will need to pay more for their road journeys, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll charges by an average of 4 to 5 per cent on highway sections across the country.

Highway

Photograph: ANI Photo

The revised toll charges for motorists on national highways across the country have come into effect from Tuesday, a senior highways ministry official told PTI.

 

NHAI notifies toll rate hikes for all the national highways and expressways separately.

According to him, the change in toll fee is part of an annual exercise to revise the rates that are linked to the changes in the wholesale price index-based inflation. Every year, it is implemented from April 1.

There are around 855 user fee plazas on the national highway network on which user fee is levied as per National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

Out of these, around 675 are public-funded fee plazas and 180 are concessionaire-operated toll plazas.

The revised rates will affect the commuters of key routes across the country, including Delhi-Meerut Experssways, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi-Jaipur Highway, among others.

Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training ( IFTRT) fellow SP Singh said toll (road use charge) upward revision in relation to the increase in WPI will not have any significant effect on truck rentals as March 1- 31, 2025, has witnessed already an increase in truck rentals on leading trunk routes across the country by 2.5-3 per cent on the back of 10-15 jump in cargo offerings.

"In some way, the truckers have already discounted the likely increase in toll-free by the National Highway Authority of India," he said.

According to him, the increase in truck rentals during March 2025 is disproportionately high in comparison to a routine meagre increase in toll fees.   

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Young Buyers Power Lamborghini's India Drive
Young Buyers Power Lamborghini's India Drive
Are Luxury Homes Fuelling Surge In Home Loan Growth?
Are Luxury Homes Fuelling Surge In Home Loan Growth?
Terrorism Premiums To Drop 15% From April 1
Terrorism Premiums To Drop 15% From April 1
Ola Electric: Can It Spark EV Adoption?
Ola Electric: Can It Spark EV Adoption?
Single Tax-Return Rule May Return!
Single Tax-Return Rule May Return!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 2

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 3

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in India This April

VIDEOS

Salman Khan arrives at the Eid party1:22

Salman Khan arrives at the Eid party

Aamir Khan distributes sweets on Eid, clicks selfies with fans1:19

Aamir Khan distributes sweets on Eid, clicks selfies with...

Anant Ambani leads 140-km padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish temple1:56

Anant Ambani leads 140-km padyatra from Jamnagar to...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD