Young Buyers Power Lamborghini's India Drive

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lamborghini India/Facebook

Italian super-luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini, which reported record revenues surpassing 3 billion euros in 2024, is optimistic about the Indian market, noting a growing base of young buyers unlike its European counterparts.

India ranks sixth in the Asia-Pacific region for Lamborghini.

Having sold 113 units in India in 2024, the company has a positive outlook for 2025 given its strong order bank.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) said they have a “solid order bank of one and a half years on average”.

“We have had a very solid run in India, a record year, and we are planning to continue on this -- a proportionate growth rate for 2025,” he said.

"As for the product mix -- around 50 per cent of the cars are like Urus (SUVs) and the other 50 per cent are the super sports cars.”

“So it's not only a healthy growth, it's also a good mix for this market,” he said.

It plans to open a fourth showroom in the country buoyed by the demand.

“If things are going to grow, the idea is to have maybe a fourth dealership. This is in early stages,” he said, adding that given the size of India as a country, they were thinking of having a fourth dealership.

“In the Asia-Pacific region, India is at the sixth place and almost all the markets are growing. We have very important or very big markets for us like Korea, Japan and also China. India is, for us, an asset, an opportunity. We see that there is a huge potential for the future,” he explained.

“I have to say that in India we have among the youngest customer base ever, they are below 40 years or so,” Winkelmann said, adding that the oldest customers Lamborghini has are in Europe.

“In Asia-Pacific we have the youngest of the youngest customers in China, and then the second market I think is India,” he explained.

According to Winkelmann, there are two reasons behind this. First is that the average age of the Indian population is low, and second, India now has plenty of startups that are successful.

“So you (India) have very young high net worth individuals who are stepping into these types of cars and now willing to buy those cars. So this is positive for us,” Winkelmann told reporters.

A lot of Indian customers are buying cars abroad, as they are living for certain periods of time in Europe and for other periods of time in Southeast Asia, he explained.

“In my opinion, it's really a change of generation which is taking place, so we see that there is a momentum for younger customers,” Winkelmann said.

Lamborghini reported revenues 3.09 billion euros in 2024, a 16.2 per cent increase over 2023 as the company delivered 10,687 vehicles globally, breaking the 10,000-unit barrier for a second consecutive year, achieving 5.7 per cent year-on-year growth.

The record sales come after an 18-month transformation period, during which Lamborghini revamped its product lineup.

THE INDIA RIDE 6th: India's rank in Asia-Pac for the Italian super luxury carmaker 4th: The number of store it plans to open in India 113 Number of cars Lamborghini sold in Indian market in 2024

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com