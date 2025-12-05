Highlights of Reserve Bank's monetary policy

Following are the highlights of the bi-monthly monetary policy announced by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday:

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Repo rate reduced by 25bps to 5.25%;

4th rate cut, totalling 125 bps, since February 2025;

MPC also decided to continue with neutral stance;

GDP growth forecast for FY26 raised to 7.3% from 6.8%;

Inflation estimates lowered to 2% from 2.6%;

Policy space exists to support growth momentum;

High-frequency indicators suggest economic activity holding up in Q3;

RBI to conduct OMO purchases of G-secs of Rs 1 lakh cr;

RBI will also conduct 3-year USD/INR buy-sell swap of $5 bn;

Asset quality, profitability of banks continue to remain robust;

Guv says committed to provide sufficient durable liquidity to banking system;

CAD expected to remain modest during 2025-26;

As on Nov 28, forex reserves stood at $686.2 bn;