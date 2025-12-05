Highlights of Reserve Bank's monetary policy

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
December 05, 2025 12:04 IST

Following are the highlights of the bi-monthly monetary policy announced by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday:

RBI

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
  • Repo rate reduced by 25bps to 5.25%;
  • 4th rate cut, totalling 125 bps, since February 2025;
  • MPC also decided to continue with neutral stance;
  • GDP growth forecast for FY26 raised to 7.3% from 6.8%;
 
  • Inflation estimates lowered to 2% from 2.6%;
  • Policy space exists to support growth momentum;
  • High-frequency indicators suggest economic activity holding up in Q3;
  • RBI to conduct OMO purchases of G-secs of Rs 1 lakh cr;
  • RBI will also conduct 3-year USD/INR buy-sell swap of $5 bn;
  • Asset quality, profitability of banks continue to remain robust;
  • Guv says committed to provide sufficient durable liquidity to banking system;
  • CAD expected to remain modest during 2025-26;
  • As on Nov 28, forex reserves stood at $686.2 bn;
  • Next MPC scheduled during Feb 4 to 6, 2026.
