Highlights of RBI's 1st bi-monthly monetary policy of FY23

Following are the highlights of the RBI's first monetary policy statement of 2022-23 unveiled by Governor Shaktikanta Das:

Photograph: PTI Photo

Policy repo rate unchanged at 4%; marginal standing facility rate & bank rate too remain unchanged at 4.25%.



Monetary stance to be accommodative with focus on withdrawal of accommodation to keep inflation within target.



GDP growth projection for FY'23 slashed to 7.2% from 7.8%; growth projections based on assumption of crude oil (Indian basket) price at $100 a barrel during FY'23.