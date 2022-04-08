News
Highlights of RBI's 1st bi-monthly monetary policy of FY23

Source: PTI
April 08, 2022 18:02 IST
Following are the highlights of the RBI's first monetary policy statement of 2022-23 unveiled by Governor Shaktikanta Das:

Shaktikanta Das

Photograph: PTI Photo
    • Policy repo rate unchanged at 4%; marginal standing facility rate & bank rate too remain unchanged at 4.25%.
    • Monetary stance to be accommodative with focus on withdrawal of accommodation to keep inflation within target.
    • GDP growth projection for FY'23 slashed to 7.2% from 7.8%; growth projections based on assumption of crude oil (Indian basket) price at $100 a barrel during FY'23.
 
  • Inflation forecast hiked to 5.7% for FY'23 from 4.5%.
  • Escalating
    geopolitical tensions to cast a shadow on economic outlook.
  • Robust Rabi output to support recovery in rural demand, pick-up in contact-intensive services.
  • Investment activity to gain traction with improving business confidence, pick up in bank credit, government capex plans.
  • Opening time for RBI regulated financial markets to be restored to pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am from April 18.
  • Gradual withdrawal of Rs 8.5 lakh crore liquidity overhang to be undertaken over several years.
  • Rationalised housing loans norms extended till March 31, 2023.
  • RBI will come out with a discussion paper on climate risk and sustainable finance.
  • Committee to be set up for review of customer service standards in RBI regulated entities.
  • Card-less cash withdrawal facility to be extended to all banks and ATM networks using the UPI.
Source: PTI
 
Equity MFs see all-time high net inflow in Mar
BharatPe row gets murkier; Ashneer Grover slams CEO
ED raids multiple locations in NSE co-location case
Equity MFs see all-time high net inflow in Mar
Nawaz return, Alvi ouster next on Pak oppn agenda
IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT: Who Will Win?
India test fires interceptor system for missiles

Why Are India's Rich Reluctant Givers?

Card-less cash withdrawal to be enabled at all ATMs

