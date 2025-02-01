HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Govt to launch term loan for women, SC, ST entrepreneurs

Govt to launch term loan for women, SC, ST entrepreneurs

February 01, 2025 13:45 IST

The government will launch a Rs 2-crore term loan for 5 lakh first-time women, SC and ST entrepreneurs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, the finance minister also said a manufacturing mission will be set up for SME and large industries.

 

Besides, the government will undertake facilitation measures to enhance productivity of labour-intensive sectors, Sitharaman said.

The credit guarantee cover will be doubled to Rs 20 crore, guarantee fee moderated to 1 per cent, she added.

She also said a national institute of food technology, entrepreneurship and management will be established in Bihar.

