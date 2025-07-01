HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Healthy balance sheets augur well for economy: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Healthy balance sheets augur well for economy: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

By Manojit Saha
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 01, 2025 12:38 IST

x

Large tariffs by the United States administration and elevated geopolitical risk have increased near-term global financial stability risks, and along with weather events pose downside risks to domestic growth, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in the foreword to the Financial Stability Report released on Monday.

RBI Guv

Photograph: ANI Photo

Noting that domestic growth momentum is buoyed by strong domestic drivers, sound macroeconomic fundamentals and prudent policies, Malhotra said: “External spillovers and weather-related events could pose downside risks to growth.”

 

On the other hand, he said the outlook for inflation is benign, and there is greater confidence in the durable alignment of inflation with the Reserve Bank’s target.

Commenting that the structural shifts reshaping the global economy are making policy intervention challenging, the Governor emphasised the need for central banks and financial sector regulators to remain vigilant, prudent and agile in safeguarding their economies and financial systems.

“There are many structural shifts that are reshaping the global economy, including growing fragmentation in trade, rapid technological disruption, ongoing climate change and protracted geopolitical hostilities.

"They make economic forecasts difficult and policy interventions challenging,” he said.

Commenting on the Indian financial system, Malhotra said the resilience of the domestic financial system is continuously improving, bolstered by strong capital buffers, low non-performing loans and robust profitability. He said results of stress tests reaffirm the strength of the banking and non-banking sectors, with capital levels projected to remain well above the regulatory minimum even under adverse shock scenarios.

“The healthy balance sheets of corporates, banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) augur well for the economy,” he said.

He added that the financial sector regulators remain committed to protecting customers, promoting competition and fostering innovation as they strike the right balance between improving efficiency and growth, and safety and soundness.

At the same time, he observed that financial stability is a necessary condition to boost growth, but not a sufficient one.

“Financial stability, like price stability, is a necessary condition, and not a sufficient one to boost India’s potential growth.

"As custodians of financial stability, we must endeavour to develop a well-functioning financial system that not only promotes macroeconomic stability but also provides financial services efficiently,” he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Manojit Saha Mumbai
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Our Nifty Target For December Is 26,500'
'Our Nifty Target For December Is 26,500'
'We're the largest gig worker employer in country'
'We're the largest gig worker employer in country'
AI 171 Crash: Insurance Cost: $475 Mn
AI 171 Crash: Insurance Cost: $475 Mn
Indian Startups Team Up For Global Space Services Hub
Indian Startups Team Up For Global Space Services Hub
Rare Earth Magnet Shortage: Will China Play Ball?
Rare Earth Magnet Shortage: Will China Play Ball?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Anthologies On OTT

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

VIDEOS

President Murmu, CM Yogi offer prayers at Gorakhnath temple1:04

President Murmu, CM Yogi offer prayers at Gorakhnath temple

Chenab swells after heavy rains, Baglihar dam gates opened1:54

Chenab swells after heavy rains, Baglihar dam gates opened

Brazil eyes India's Akash Air Defence System ahead of Modi's visit2:21

Brazil eyes India's Akash Air Defence System ahead of...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD