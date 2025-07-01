Indian Startups Team Up For Global Space Services Hub

The strategic partnership aims to unify the two companies' end-to-end, indigenously-developed capabilities across the upstream and downstream segments of the Space value chain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhruva Space

Two Indian space sector start ups -- the Bengaluru-based SatSure and the Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space -- have tied up to be a one-stop-shop support for the world's growing space-based observation needs.

SatSure's subsidiary KaleidEO will offer the analytical solutions based on the data generated by earth observation (EO) satellites while Dhruva Space has expertise in small satellite platforms, critical subsystems, system integration and launch services.

The strategic partnership aims to unify the two companies' end-to-end, indigenously-developed capabilities across the upstream and downstream segments of the Space value chain, addressing the needs of both strategic and commercial stakeholders with high-reliability, homegrown technology.

"This partnership is poised to boost our sovereign EO capabilities and create a complete package for end customers who need both high-quality data and end-to-end solutions," says Prateep Basu, founder and CEO, SatSure.

Sanjay Nekkanti, founder and CEO, Dhruva Space, said the agreement with SatSure marks a significant step in building a vertically integrated, sovereign space ecosystem -- one that bridges satellite platform development with actionable intelligence.

"By leveraging Dhruva Space's end-to-end capabilities spanning satellite platform development, launch integration, and ground segment infrastructure, in conjunction with KaleidEO's cutting-edge Earth Observation payloads and analytics stack, this collaboration is poised to significantly optimise mission timelines and deliver actionable insights for critical applications across both very critical sectors," explains Nekkanti.

SatSure spun out KaleidEO in 2022 which has built two high-resolution optical and multi-spectral payloads.

Meanwhile, Dhruva Space is now scaling its infrastructure with the development of a state-of-the-art 280,000 square-foot spacecraft manufacturing facility.

This expansion is designed to address the rising global demand for satellite platforms and space-enabled services across strategic and commercial domains.

The facility, located in Hyderabad, is the first-of-its-kind in India and designed to support end-to-end capabilities for the design, engineering, assembly, integration, and testing of spacecraft weighing up to 500 kg.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff