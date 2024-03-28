News
HDFC Life gets GST demand orders of over Rs 27 cr

HDFC Life gets GST demand orders of over Rs 27 cr

Source: PTI
March 28, 2024 18:57 IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it has received GST demand orders of over Rs 27 crore for alleged short payment of taxes.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In two separate regulatory filings, the insurer said it has received tax demand orders of over Rs 16.5 crore and Rs 10.5 crore from authorities for alleged short payment of GST and input tax credit claim mismatch.

 

The demand orders include interest and penalty as well.

The company said it will file appeals against the GST demand orders before the Appellate Authority.

Shares of HDFC Life settled 1.27 per cent higher at Rs 634.20 apiece on the BSE.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
