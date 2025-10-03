HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » H-1B Visa: Which US Cities Topped Pay Scale?

H-1B Visa: Which US Cities Topped Pay Scale?

By Avik Das
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 03, 2025 18:05 IST

x

Companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech usually have big centres in cities to be in proximity with their clients.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using Microsoft Copilot has only been posted for representational purposes.

The Donald Trump administration has proposed to amend the regulations governing the process by which the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) selects H-1B applications, days after his government imposed a fee of $100,000 on fresh applications from next year.

As part of the new process, a proposal would weight registrations (or petitions) for selection generally based on each beneficiary's equivalent wage levels.

This means that petitions will be assigned to one of the four wage bands (I-IV) designated by Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) and will be entered in the selection pool.

 

This means that registrations for unique beneficiaries or petitions assigned wage level IV would be entered into the selection pool four times, those assigned wage level III would be entered into the selection pool three times, those assigned wage level II would be entered into the selection pool two times, and those assigned wage level I would be entered into the selection pool one time.

'Through the proposed regulatory revisions, department of homeland security (DHS) aims to implement the numerical cap in a way that incentivizes employers to offer higher wages, or to petition for positions requiring higher skills and higher skilled aliens, that are commensurate with higher wage levels,' according to a federal register notice.

'The proposed process would favour the allocation of H-1B visas to higher skilled and higher paid aliens, while maintaining the opportunity for employers to secure H-1B workers at all wage levels.'

The following tables show the average annual salary of software developers across the four stage levels in some of the key cities or states of North America, the biggest market by revenue for all Indian services companies.

Companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech usually have big centres in such cities to be in proximity with their clients.

The second column shows the hourly wage.

THE H1B CRISIS

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Avik Das
Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Do We Go Back To India? Do We Stay?'
'Do We Go Back To India? Do We Stay?'
H1B Visa Hike: Come Back Home: Experts
H1B Visa Hike: Come Back Home: Experts
H1B Crisis: 'No Point Going To The US'
H1B Crisis: 'No Point Going To The US'
H1B Crisis: 'Trump Wants to Scare Indians'
H1B Crisis: 'Trump Wants to Scare Indians'
Indian-origin tech firms corner 1/5th of H-1B visas
Indian-origin tech firms corner 1/5th of H-1B visas

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 2

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

webstory image 3

7 Countries With The Highest Social Media Screen Time

VIDEOS

Unexpected Weather Shift in Rajouri: Storm and Darkness Take Over!1:11

Unexpected Weather Shift in Rajouri: Storm and Darkness...

Cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal ties the knot1:07

Cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal ties the knot

'She was asked for nude pics': Akshay Kumar reveals3:50

'She was asked for nude pics': Akshay Kumar reveals

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO