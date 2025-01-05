HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian-origin tech firms corner 1/5th of H-1B visas

Source: PTI
January 05, 2025

Indian-origin tech companies cornered a fifth of all H-1B visas issued by the US with Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services leading the pack, an analysis of data from the US immigration department showed.

H-1B

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

According to data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, in April-September 2024 period, out of the total 1.3 lakh H-1B visas issued to different employers, about 24,766 visas were issued to Indian-origin companies.

Out of these, Infosys took the lead with 8,140 beneficiaries, followed by TCS (5,274), and HCL America (2,953).

 

Infosys came second to only Amazon Com Services LLC, which topped with 9,265 visas.

Cognizant, which was founded in Chennai but now has headquarters in New Jersey, ranked third in the list with 6,321 visas.

The H-1B visa programme allows US companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.

Indian companies have been significant beneficiaries of this programme, particularly in the technology sector.

Major Indian IT services firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies have consistently ranked among the top employers for H-1B visa holders.

Wipro was lower down this time with 1,634 visa grants. Tech Mahindra stood close by, having been issued 1,199 visas.

While these companies continue to benefit from the programme, ongoing developments indicate a need for adaptation in response to regulatory changes and public sentiment.

The future of the H-1B visa will likely depend on balancing the needs of the US businesses for skilled labour with broader immigration policy reforms.

Elon Musk, a former H-1B visa holder whose company Tesla utilises this programme, has publicly supported the tech industry's reliance on foreign workers.

In a post on X on December 28, Musk emphasised the importance of welcoming individuals from all backgrounds who contribute to the US through hard work.

He passionately advocated for preserving America as a land of freedom and opportunity.

Musk's statement also received backing from President-elect Donald Trump whose first administration restricted the programme in 2020, arguing that it allows businesses to replace Americans with lower-paid foreign workers.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
