HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » GST collections rise 6.2% to over Rs 1.84 lakh cr in Jun

GST collections rise 6.2% to over Rs 1.84 lakh cr in Jun

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 01, 2025 20:11 IST

x

Gross GST collections increased by 6.2 per cent to over Rs 1.84 lakh crore in June but slipped below the Rs 2 lakh crore mark recorded in the previous two months.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Gross GST collections stood at Rs 173,813 crore a year ago, as per government data released on Tuesday.

In May, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection was Rs 2.01 lakh crore.

 

It touched a record high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April this year.

In June, gross revenues from domestic transactions rose 4.6 per cent to about Rs 1.38 lakh crore, while GST revenue from imports grew 11.4 per cent to Rs 45,690 crore.

The gross Central GST revenues stood at Rs 34,558 crore, State GST revenues at Rs 43,268 crore and Integrated GST at about Rs 93,280 lakh crore in June. Revenues from Cess were Rs 13,491 crore.

Meanwhile, total refunds during the month rose by 28.4 per cent to Rs 25,491 crore.

The net GST mop-up stood at about Rs 1.59 lakh crore, registering a 3.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

Looking at the numbers on a month-on-month basis, the net GST collections of June this year have shown a reduction of 8.48 per cent, with collections from the domestic market and imports showing a fall, Karthik Mani, Partner, Indirect Tax, BDO India, said.

Coming on the 8th anniversary of the introduction of GST, it is hoped that such muted growth in collection on a year-on-year basis is just an aberration and GST collections would be back to the usual growth trajectory in the coming months, he added.

While large states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu have reported collection increases of 4 to 8 per cent, other states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat reported contraction between 1 and 4 per cent.

Some states like Haryana, Bihar and Jharkhand have shown median increases of 10 per cent.

According to Vivek Jalan, Partner, Tax Connect Advisory, after two successive months of Rs 2 lakh crore plus GST revenues and double-digit growth, Rs 1.85 lakh crore collections in June 2025 seem a little dampening.

However, the YTD growth of 11.8 per cent in GST still gives a tax buoyancy of more than 1 per cent, which means that India is still in the 'Goldilocks situation' amid global turmoil, Jalan added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ATF price hiked by 7.5%, commercial LPG rate cut
ATF price hiked by 7.5%, commercial LPG rate cut
Indian Startups Team Up For Global Space Services Hub
Indian Startups Team Up For Global Space Services Hub
AI 171 Crash: Insurance Cost: $475 Mn
AI 171 Crash: Insurance Cost: $475 Mn
The Jet Set Prefers Luxury Electric Cars
The Jet Set Prefers Luxury Electric Cars
How Infosys Plans To Become AI-First Company
How Infosys Plans To Become AI-First Company

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

webstory image 2

8 of Assam's Prettiest Tea Gardens

webstory image 3

10 Anthologies On OTT

VIDEOS

WATCH! Spectacular views of Alaknanda in Rudraprayag1:50

WATCH! Spectacular views of Alaknanda in Rudraprayag

Shruti Haasan spotted in a funky look0:48

Shruti Haasan spotted in a funky look

Prez Murmu stops convoy to distribute chocolates to students in Gorakhpur0:51

Prez Murmu stops convoy to distribute chocolates to...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD