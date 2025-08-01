Gross GST mop-up rises 7.5%; refunds jump 67% in Jul

Gross GST collection increased 7.5 per cent to about Rs 1.96 lakh crore in July on higher domestic revenues and taxes from imports.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was Rs 1.82 lakh crore in July 2024.

Last month, the collection was Rs 1.84 lakh crore.

The gross domestic revenue grew 6.7 per cent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore, while tax from imports rose 9.5 per cent to Rs 52,712 crore.

GST Refunds shot up 66.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,147 crore.

The net GST revenue stood at Rs 1.69 lakh crore in July 2025, recording a 1.7 per cent year-on-year growth.

EY India Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said that despite some global pressures and temporary dips, the overall trend shows a stable consumption pattern and consistent growth trajectory of the economy.

"The government's timely refund process is also a great help to businesses, ensuring they have the working capital they need," Agarwal added.

Deloitte India Partner MS Mani said that in July, domestic refunds have more than doubled compared to the same month last year, and during the current year, refunds have increased by 46 per cent.

"The growth in state revenues amongst large producing and consuming states has been very low, ranging from 2 per cent (Delhi), 3 per cent (Gujarat), 4 per cent (Rajasthan), 6 per cent (Maharashtra), 7 per cent (Karnataka) and 8 per cent (Tamil Nadu).

"There are a few bright spots in terms of Punjab and Haryana, West Bengal (12 per cent), AP (14 per cent) and MP (18 per cent)," Mani said.

Price Waterhouse & Co LLP Partner Pratik Jain said that after a tepid growth in the previous month as well, the GST Council may like to discuss the possible measures to augment the revenues in the next meeting.

"With compensation cess going away, the states may also be a bit more concerned about the slowdown in GST collections," Jain added.