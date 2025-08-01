HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Forex reserves rise by $2.7 bn to $698.2 bn

Forex reserves rise by $2.7 bn to $698.2 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
August 01, 2025 23:12 IST

India's forex reserves rose by $2.7 billion to $698.19 billion during the week ended July 25, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $1.183 billion to $695.489 billion.

For the week ended July 25, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.32 billion to $588.93 billion, the data showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves grew by $1.21 billion to $85.70 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $126 million to $18.81 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was higher by $55 million at $4.75 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
