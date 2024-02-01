News
Budget: Tourism infra to be developed on Lakshadweep, other ports

Budget: Tourism infra to be developed on Lakshadweep, other ports

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 01, 2024 14:50 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up 'on our islands, including Lakshadweep' to address the 'emerging fervour' for domestic tourism in the country.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangaram Atoll, in Lakshadweep on January 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

While presenting the interim Union Budget, she also said 'our economic strength has made the country an attractive destination for business and conference tourism'.

The mention of Lakshadweep by the finance minister is significant because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the island on January 4.

 

He had tried snorkelling and said Lakshadweep has to be on the list of visit for those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them.

A row erupted on social media when a minister and some other leaders in the Maldives used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi after he posted a video of him on a pristine beach in Lakshadweep.

Following this, several Indians and tour operators cancelled their plans to visit the Maldives, which has tilted towards China and away from India under its new President Mohamed Muizzu.

Sitharaman, in her budget speech, said the Indian middle class also now 'aspires to travel and explore'.

Tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship, she added.

"States will be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing them at global scale. A framework for rating of the centres based on quality of facilities and services will be established," the finance minister said.

Long-term interest-free loans will be provided to states for financing such development on matching basis, she added.

"To address the emerging fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up on our islands, including Lakshadweep. This will help in generating employment also," the Union minister said.

"The success of organising G-20 Summit meets at 60 places presented the diversity of India to global audience," Sitharaman said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
