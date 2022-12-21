News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Govt keeping eye on inflation: Sitharaman in RS

Govt keeping eye on inflation: Sitharaman in RS

Source: PTI
December 21, 2022 17:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the government is keeping an eye on inflation which is purely "extraneous" nowadays because of fuel and fertiliser prices.

Replying to the debat on the Supplementary Demands for Grants in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said wholesale inflation has fallen to a 21-month low.

Later, the Rajya Sabha returned the Supplementary Demands for Grants to the Lok Sabha, thus completing the process of authorising the government to spend an additional Rs 3.25 lakh crore in FY2022-23.

Retail inflation based on consumer price index which remained above the Reserve Bank's tolerance level of 6 per cent since January this year has declined to 5.88 per cent in November.

The minister also said private investment capex is taking place in India because of favourable policies like PLI and cited few examples.

Sitharaman also stressed that the supplementary demand for grants is essentially for food security, fertiliser requirements and providing support to the Indian economy.

She said the buoyancy in tax collection will help the government in meeting the additional expenditure being sought through the Supplementary Demands for Grants for grants.

The Lok Sabha approved the Supplementary Demands for Grants, authorising the government to spend additional Rs 3.25 lakh crore in 2022-23 fiscal.

The finance minister also informed the House that Gross NPAs of banks has declined to 6-year low of 5.9 pc in March 2022.

She also said the government's targeted approach to deal with Covid impact has helped India in reviving growth without going into recession.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Next financial crisis will come from crypto world: Das
Next financial crisis will come from crypto world: Das
Derivatives trade in wheat suspended for 1 year
Derivatives trade in wheat suspended for 1 year
Grim global situation casts shadow on Budget 2023
Grim global situation casts shadow on Budget 2023
And So It Begins: Kashmir's CHILLAI KALAN
And So It Begins: Kashmir's CHILLAI KALAN
Deuba elected Nepali Cong parliamentary party leader
Deuba elected Nepali Cong parliamentary party leader
No salaries for sitting at home, LG warns Pandits
No salaries for sitting at home, LG warns Pandits
Markets pare early gains; Sensex tumbled 635.05 points
Markets pare early gains; Sensex tumbled 635.05 points

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Was Messi also a post-graduate in history?

Was Messi also a post-graduate in history?

UAE deal is a challenge for Indian bullion refineries

UAE deal is a challenge for Indian bullion refineries

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances