Govt dissolves Pronab Sen-led panel on statistics, cites 'overlap' in work

With the dissolution of former chief statistician Pronab Sen-led Standing Committee on Statistics (SCoS) by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the National Statistical Commission (NSC) has regained prominence as the primary statistical body to address issues regarding results, methodology and questionnaire, among others.

A MoSPI official in an email informed the 16-member SCoS about the decision to dissolve it, citing that its work was "overlapping" with that of the Steering Committee for National Sample Surveys (NSS), which was set up in June this year.

“The roles and responsibilities of the Steering Committee are overlapping with that of the SCoS as outlined in the respective Terms of Reference (ToRs).

"In this context, I would like to convey that the ministry has decided to dissolve the SCoS,” read an email communique sent by NSS director general Geeta Singh Rathore to the members in July.

R L Karandikar, chairman of the Steering Committee and NSC chairman, told Business Standard that it is the mandate of the NSC to form committees and working groups to oversee the review of survey frameworks, advise on survey methodology, including sampling frame and sampling design, and address issues raised on the subject, results and methodology related to these surveys, among other things.

“As per the government mandate, NSC took over all the functions performed by the Governing Council of the erstwhile NSSO (National Sample Survey Organisation) in 2006.

"Hence, it is the NSC's mandate to constitute such panels, with the Steering Committee being an example.

"This created overlap with SCoS, constituted by the ministry earlier,” Karandikar added.

Formed in July 2023, the SCoS was supposed to advise the Union government on survey methodology, including sampling frame, sampling design, and survey instruments, and to finalise a tabulation plan of surveys.

P C Mohanan, former acting chairman of the NSC, says that the SCoS had created a lot of ambiguity regarding the role of the NSC.

“Earlier, when NSC was constituted, it used to set up expert groups and sub-groups, which focussed on these issues, as it was supposed to be an autonomous body.

"Later, it lost some of its autonomy as the government appointed the Standing Committee on Economic Statistics in 2019, which then got revamped into SCoS last year.

"It's a welcome move that the commission is getting its autonomy back in its domain,” he added.

Pronab Sen, chairman of the erstwhile SCoS, agreed that there was an overlap happening between SCoS and the new Steering Committee, and NSC was not able to perform its core function, which it was originally entrusted with.

“In our discussions, both the population census and economic census frequently emerged as the point of contention, and we emphasised on their swift solution.

"I expect the new committee to take forward these issues and get its autonomy back,” he added.

NSC was set up in line with the Rangarajan Commission’s recommendations on June 1, 2005 to serve as a nodal and empowered body for all core statistical activities of the country.

This was authorised to evolve, monitor, and enforce statistical priorities and standards, and to ensure statistical coordination among different agencies involved.