Pixxel Gets An Order From NASA

IMAGE: Pixxel founder and CEO Awais Ahmed and Cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma during the 'Youth Sabha 2047: Shaping India's Future' on the occasion of International Youth Day in New Delhi, August 12, 2024. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Bengaluru-based space technology startup Pixxel, which specialises in cutting-edge hyperspectral earth-imaging technology, has won the largest supplier deal by an Indian company from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

It has become part of NASA's $476 million commercial smallsat data acquisition programme.

This is the first deal by an Indian startup after the sector was opened to private companies in 2020.

This contract period for the programme runs through November 2028.

Pixxel will provide NASA, the US government and academic partners with hyperspectral earth observation data. This will further empower the administration's earth science research and application activities.

With the ability to capture data across hundreds of narrow wavelengths, Pixxel's datasets can unravel granular insights on climate change, agriculture, biodiversity and resource management, among others.

"Being selected for this NASA contract is a monumental achievement for Pixxel. It further validates that hyperspectral imaging will be integral to the future of space-based earth observation and enable us to build a health monitor for the planet," said Awais Ahmed, co-founder and CEO of Pixxel.

"We are deeply honoured to support NASA's earth observation initiatives," Ahmed added. "We will demonstrate the transformative potential of Pixxel's hyperspectral technology in addressing critical environmental challenges."

Other companies that are part of the deal include BlackSky Geospatial Solutions from Virginia, ICEYE US from California, MDA Geospatial Service from Canada, Planet Labs Federal from Virginia, Satellogic Federal from North Carolina and Teledyne Brown Engineering from Alabama.

Building on this momentum, Pixxel is making significant strides toward its mission with the upcoming launch of Fireflies, its 5-metre resolution hyperspectral satellites.

It will be the highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite ever launched.

These satellites will capture data across 250 spectral bands, offering more comprehensive coverage with a 40 km swath width and a 24-hour revisit frequency anywhere on the planet.

"This contract," Pixxel Chief Commercial Officer Aakash Parekh said, "represents a major step in leveraging commercial hyperspectral data to bolster earth science research and environmental monitoring.

"We are proud to foster further collaboration on hyperspectral data applications within the scientific community.

"And, we look forward to working with NASA to further its mission with this cutting-edge earth monitoring modality."

Along with the six upcoming satellites launching shortly, Pixxel plans to expand its constellation to 24 satellites to make hyperspectral data commercially even more broadly available to stakeholders across industries and governments.

This will empower it with real-time, actionable insights to improve decision making, boost natural resource management, and enhance environmental resilience.

In December 2022, Pixxel launched its first hyperspectral satellite called Anand.

