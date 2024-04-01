News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Govt collected Rs 20.14 lakh crore GST in FY24

Govt collected Rs 20.14 lakh crore GST in FY24

Source: PTI
April 01, 2024 17:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

GST collections in March grew 11.5 per cent to Rs 1.78 lakh crore, buoyed by domestic transactions, the finance ministry said on Monday.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The gross GST collection for the last fiscal (April 2023-March 2024) stood at Rs 20.14 lakh crore, 11.7 per cent higher than the mop-up in the preceding fiscal.

 

The average monthly gross collection for FY24 stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the preceding fiscal.

"Gross Good and Services Tax (GST) revenue for March 2024 witnessed the second highest collection ever at Rs 1.78 lakh crore, with a 11.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

"This surge was driven by a significant rise in GST collection from domestic transactions at 17.6 per cent," the ministry said in a statement.

The highest-ever GST collection was recorded at Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April 2023.

GST revenue net of refunds for March 2024 was Rs 1.65 lakh crore, 18.4 per cent higher over the same period a year ago.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Fall 2024 May Not Be A Repeat Of 2018
Fall 2024 May Not Be A Repeat Of 2018
Top 1% Indians Earn 23% Of Income
Top 1% Indians Earn 23% Of Income
Will India Soon Hyperloop?
Will India Soon Hyperloop?
'If you aren't impressed with Pant...'
'If you aren't impressed with Pant...'
Summer heat to add to election fever, warns IMD
Summer heat to add to election fever, warns IMD
Indians are a long shot in Candidates: Anand
Indians are a long shot in Candidates: Anand
Sushant death case: HC breather for Sameer Wankhede
Sushant death case: HC breather for Sameer Wankhede

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why's Mukesh Ambani Betting Big On Media

Why's Mukesh Ambani Betting Big On Media

SPECTACULAR Cars Of The Future

SPECTACULAR Cars Of The Future

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances