Govt approves Rs 357 crore for Foxconn under PLI for mobile phones

Source: PTI
December 20, 2022 23:45 IST
The government has approved Rs 357.17 crore for Apple's vendor Foxconn India and Rs 58.29 crore for Dixon Technologies subsidiary Padget Electronics under the Production-Linked Incentive scheme for mobile phones.

Foxconn

Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

This is the first time the government has cleared an incentive of a global company engaged in electronics manufacturing in the country.

"Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd is the first global company that has been approved under the target segment 'Mobile Phones' (in the category of invoice value of Rs 15,000 and above) to receive incentive under mobile manufacturing for the period 1 August 2021–31 March 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures.

 

"The incentive amount approved is Rs 357.17 crore," Niti Ayog said in a statement on Tuesday.

Foxconn India is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer with its headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei City.

As of September 2022, the PLI scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing  (LSEM) attracted investments of Rs 4,784 crore, and led to total production of Rs 2,03,952 crore, including exports of Rs 80,769 crore.

The production of mobile phones has risen from about 6 crore in 2014-15 to around 31 crore in 2021-22.

India exported Rs 45,000 crore-worth of mobile phones in FY 2021-22.

"Padget Electronics Pvt Ltd, a domestic company, has been approved by the Empowered Committee to receive incentive under mobile manufacturing for the quarter January–March 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures under the target segment 'Mobile Phones'.

"The incentive amount approved is Rs 58.29 crore," the statement said.

The company has already received an amount of Rs 53.28 crore under the PLI scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing for the period August–December 2021 based on its incremental investments and sales figures.

The proposals for disbursement of incentives, presented by Ministry of Electronics and IT, were considered by the Empowered Committee, comprising NITI Aayog CEO Param Iyer, DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain, MeitY secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma, and others.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
