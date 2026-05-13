Gold import duty hike to spur grey market, smuggling, say exporters

India's gems and jewellery industry is bracing for significant challenges as the government's decision to hike gold import duty to 15 per cent is expected to inflate prices, fuel the grey market, and increase smuggling risks, according to leading exporters.

Photograph: Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters

Key Points The government has increased gold import duty to 15 per cent, aiming to curb inbound shipments amidst a rising import bill.

Exporters warn that the duty hike will likely inflate gold prices, spur the grey market, and heighten smuggling risks, potentially creating a parallel economy.

The All India Gems and Jewellery Council (GJC) estimates the duty hike will make gold costlier by approximately Rs 27,000 per 10 grams.

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) believes hiking import duties rarely curbs gold imports and instead inflates prices, urging dialogue for sustainable solutions.

MSME manufacturers, considered the 'backbone' of the industry, are expected to be severely impacted due to existing liquidity crunch and increased costs.

The gems and jewellery industry is likely to face challenging times ahead following the hike in gold import duty to 15 per cent, a move that could spur the grey market, and may heighten smuggling risks, exporters said.

According to exporters, a hike in import duty generally inflates prices. In recent times, despite gold prices doubling, imports have not declined proportionally. Such measures often fuel smuggling and escalate export costs, they said.

Impact on MSMEs and Industry Concerns

The most severe impact of this policy will be felt by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) manufacturers, who are the 'backbone' of the industry, and are currently facing a critical liquidity crunch, according to exporters.

"Business is now going to become difficult on the back of the Prime Minister's austerity measures and following the import duty hike in bullion.

"What the industry fears is that this will give rise to the grey market... smuggling is likely to grow, setting up a parallel economy in the country," the All India Gems and Jewellery Council (GJC) chairman Rajesh Rokde told PTI.

Explaining the duty hike, Rokde said the import duty, which includes Customs Duty, GST and Agricultural Cess, will make gold costlier by around Rs 27,000 per 10 grams.

He said the GJC has called an all-associations meeting of the industry in Mumbai on Wednesday to mull over the recent policy decisions and decide on further action.

Industry's Stance and Government Measures

Having said that, Rokde further added that the entire gems and jewellery industry stands firmly with the nation and respects the government's policy decisions taken in the larger national interest.

We believe the increase in customs duty is a temporary and calibrated measure in the present economic scenario.

"The trade should remain calm and confident, as India's jewellery sector has always demonstrated resilience and adaptability during challenging times.

"The Council will continue to work closely with the government and all stakeholders to ensure stability, consumer confidence, and sustained growth of the industry," he added.

The government on Wednesday hiked import duties on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent as part of measures to curb inbound shipments of precious metals amid a rising import bill due to the West Asia crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a clarion call for curbs on gold purchases, along with other austerity measures to save on foreign exchange.

The government has hiked the social welfare surcharge (SWS) and the agriculture infrastructure and development cess (AIDC), effective May 13.

The duty hikes will raise the overall customs duty on gold to 15 per cent.

Trade Body Reactions and Future Outlook

India's gold imports surged more than 24 per cent to an all-time high of USD 71.98 billion in 2025-26. In volume terms, however, the shipments dipped 4.76 per cent to 721.03 tonnes in 2025-26.

GJC Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta, echoing a similar view said, gold and jewellery are deeply connected with India's economy, traditions, and savings culture.

"At this juncture, it is important for the trade fraternity to avoid panic and continue business with confidence and responsibility.

"We fully support the nation's larger economic priorities and remain committed to constructive engagement with policymakers to safeguard the interests of artisans, traders, and consumers while ensuring long-term growth and stability of the sector," he added.

Meanwhile, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) acknowledging the government's decision to raise gold import duty, said that as an industry, GJEPC remains committed to the spirit of 'Nation First' echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In response to his call, GJEPC convened a meeting on Tuesday with major retailers and manufacturers, the apex export body said in a statement.

"We have written to the Prime Minister outlining proactive measures from our members to curb gold imports and bolster self-reliance, including promotion of lower caratage jewellery and encouraging consumers to exchange old items for new ones, among others.

"We are submitting a detailed paper on revitalising GMS for the government's consideration," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali said.

That said, GJEPC said its consistent position is that hiking import duties rarely curbs gold imports -- it merely inflates prices.

"Exporters now face bank guarantees of Rs 28-30 lakhs per kg of duty-free gold from nominated agencies, severely blocking working capital and stifling exports," he said, adding that this retrograde step risks undermining our industry's competitiveness at a critical time.

The GJEPC has urged the government to engage in dialogue for sustainable solutions that align fiscal goals with export growth, Bhansali added.