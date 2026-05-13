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Home  » Business » RBI poised for record dividend payout, boosting government's fiscal strength

RBI poised for record dividend payout, boosting government's fiscal strength

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 19:54 IST

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The Reserve Bank of India is poised to deliver its largest-ever dividend to the government this year, providing a substantial fiscal cushion to navigate economic challenges, including the ongoing Middle East crisis, and bolstering the Centre's non-tax revenue.

Dividend

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points

  • The Reserve Bank of India is expected to announce its highest-ever dividend payout to the government, offering a crucial fiscal cushion.
  • This record transfer will help the Centre manage financial challenges, including those arising from the Middle East crisis.
  • The dividend quantum will be decided at the RBI's board meeting this month, based on the revised Economic Capital Framework.
  • Public sector banks have also reported record profits for FY26, contributing to the government's non-tax revenue expectations.
  • The government anticipates Rs 3.16 lakh crore in dividends and surpluses from financial institutions in 2026-27.
 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to pay the highest-ever dividend to the government, providing the Centre with a fiscal cushion to address challenges arising from the ongoing Middle East crisis, sources said.

Last year the RBI made a record dividend payout of Rs 2.69 lakh crore to the central government for 2024-25, 27 per cent higher than Rs 2.11 lakh crore transferred in the previous year.

RBI's Dividend Decision and Framework

RBI is likely to decide about dividend quantum in its board meeting expected to be held during this month, sources said.

The transferable surplus for any financial year is arrived at on the basis of the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) as approved by the Central Board of the RBI.

The revised framework stipulates that the risk provisioning under the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) be maintained within a range of 7.50 to 4.50 per cent of the RBI's balance sheet.

Government's Revenue Projections

As per the Budget documents, the Centre expects Rs 3.16 lakh crore in dividends and surpluses from the Reserve Bank of India, nationalised banks, and financial institutions in 2026-27, up about 3.75 per cent over the current fiscal.

The government had made conservative estimates, sources said, dividend payouts would exceed the Budget Estimate for FY27 as public sector banks (PSBs) have also posted a record profit in FY26.

Improved asset quality, healthy credit expansion and higher income contributed to improved profitability of PSBs during FY 2025–26. Aggregate operating profit reached Rs 3.21 lakh crore, while aggregate net profit increased by 11.1 per cent to a historic high of Rs 1.98 lakh crore, marking the fourth consecutive year of aggregate profitability for PSBs.

Non-Tax Revenue and Fiscal Outlook

Budget documents further showed that dividends from public sector enterprises and other investments are estimated at Rs 75,000 crore, up from Rs 71,000 crore in the current fiscal.

Dividend and Reserve Bank's surplus transfers fall under the non-tax revenue category.

In all, the Centre expects Rs 6.66 lakh crore as non-tax revenue next fiscal, lower than 6.67 lakh crore in 2025-26.

The revenue from taxes has been pegged at Rs 28.66 lakh crore, up 7.18 per cent from Rs 26.74 lakh crore in 2025-26.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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