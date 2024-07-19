News
Going manual to keep flying, says aviation minister

Going manual to keep flying, says aviation minister

Source: PTI
July 19, 2024 23:24 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said measures are being taken to ensure smooth flight movements in India after a Microsoft software outage worldwide caused disruptions in flight services.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Speaking to reporters, Naidu said that as of now there is no problem in India and steps are being taken to prevent any inconvenience for passengers.

 

“I just spoke to our secretary (civil aviation). Steps are being taken to avoid troubles and ensure smooth flight movements in India. Shifting from software to manual system has been undertaken. As of now, there is no problem in India with regard to that. Even if there is a problem, immediate reaction will be there and steps will be taken to avoid inconvenience to passengers,” the minister told reporters.

He said that the software outage caused severe flight problems in the USA as well.

A global Microsoft outage on Friday led to disruptions in airline operations, flight cancellations and long queues of passengers outside airports and at check-in counters.

Services like booking, check-in and boarding processes, including issuance of boarding passes, are being carried out manually, which is taking longer than expected and leading to long queues at airports. 

Source: PTI
 
Global cyber outage crashes IT systems of Paris Games
Microsoft blames 3rd party software problem for outage
BSE, NSE come out with guidelines on tech glitches
245 Indians return from Bangladesh amid violence
BJP worker hired killers: MLA cites Trump attack
2nd Test PHOTOS: Hodge, Athanaze lead Windies revival
Wipro's Q1 net profit rises 4.6%; revenue falls 3.8%
