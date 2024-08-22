News
Rediff.com  » Business » FPIs pulled out $1.8 bn from financial stocks in first half of August

FPIs pulled out $1.8 bn from financial stocks in first half of August

By Sundar Sethuraman
August 22, 2024 22:27 IST
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 14,790 crore ($1.8 billion) from financial stocks in the first half of August, driven by global risk aversion sparked by US recession fears.

FPIs

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Additional factors contributing to the decline in banking stocks included subdued earnings growth in the June quarter, concerns about slowing deposit growth, and stricter liquidity norms imposed by the Reserve Bank of India.

 

In contrast, FPIs invested in safe-haven sectors, purchasing stocks in healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

On August 5, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 10,073 crore, marking their third-largest single-day outflow, which led to a 3 per cent drop in benchmark indices.

Global markets also plummeted following disappo­inting US unemployment data, fuelling concerns of a recession in the world's largest economy.

The total net FPI outflow for the first fortnight of August reached Rs 18,823 crore.

Typically, during risk-off periods, FPIs withdraw from financial stocks, where they have the largest exposure.

As of August 15, FPI allocation to financial stocks stood at 27.28 per cent, down from 27.48 per cent on July 31.

The information tech­nology sector had the second-highest FPI allocation at 9.33 per cent.

Sundar Sethuraman
