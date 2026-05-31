HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » FPIs withdraw nearly Rs 33,000 crore in May, total outflow crosses Rs 2.25 lakh crore in 2026

FPIs withdraw nearly Rs 33,000 crore in May, total outflow crosses Rs 2.25 lakh crore in 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 13:11 IST

x

Foreign Portfolio Investors continued their significant withdrawal from Indian equities in May, pulling out nearly Rs 33,000 crore, pushing the total outflow for 2026 to a staggering Rs 2.25 lakh crore, primarily due to a weakening rupee, subdued earnings, and more appealing global investment avenues.

FPI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points

  • Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 32,963 crore from Indian equities in May, contributing to a total outflow of Rs 2.25 lakh crore in 2026.
  • Key factors driving the outflows include subdued earnings growth in India, the rupee's nearly 6 per cent depreciation in 2026, and more attractive investment opportunities in markets like the US, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.
  • The strong artificial intelligence-led rally in certain global markets has diverted foreign capital away from India.
  • India's heavy reliance on crude oil imports and the recent surge in Brent crude prices have exacerbated concerns, widening the import bill and current account deficit.
  • Despite the continued outflows, the pace of selling moderated in May, suggesting a gradual improvement in global risk sentiment and less aggressive reduction of India exposure by foreign investors.
 

Foreign investors continued to pare their exposure to Indian equities, withdrawing Rs 32,963 crore in May due to weak earnings growth, rupee depreciation and more attractive opportunities in other markets.

With this, the total outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from the equity market has reached Rs 2.25 lakh crore in 2026, which is higher than the Rs 1.66 lakh crore pulled out during the entire 2025, according to data with the NSDL.

FPI Selling Trends

in January before turning net buyers in February, when they invested Rs 22,615 crore, the highest monthly inflow in 17 months.

However, the trend reversed in March, when foreign investors pulled out a record Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

The selling continued in April with net outflows of Rs 60,847 crore and extended into May with withdrawals of nearly Rs 33,000 crore.

FPIs have been selling Indian equities due to a combination of weak earnings growth, rupee depreciation and more attractive opportunities in other markets, market experts said. However, the pace of selling has been moderated.

Reasons Behind the Outflow

Geojit Investments chief investment strategist V K Vijayakumar said subdued earnings growth in India, compared with significantly stronger corporate performance in markets such as the US, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, has prompted FPIs to shift capital overseas.

"The strong artificial intelligence-led rally in markets such as South Korea and Taiwan has also attracted foreign capital away from India," Vijayakumar said.

Sachin Jasuja, Head of Equities and Founding Partner at Centricity WealthTech, said the persistent depreciation of the rupee has emerged as another key factor behind FPI outflows.

"The rupee has weakened nearly 6 per cent so far in 2026 and around 10 per cent over the past year, falling from the mid-80s to about 95.5 against the US dollar despite RBI's efforts to defend the currency," he said.

Impact of Crude Oil Imports

Jasuja noted that India's heavy dependence on crude oil imports has further aggravated concerns.

With the country importing more than 80 per cent of its crude requirements, the sharp rise in Brent crude prices from the $70 per barrel range to $95-105 amid disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz has widened both the import bill and the current account deficit.

"A weaker rupee directly impacts dollar-denominated returns for foreign investors, making it one of the biggest reasons for continued FPI selling," he said.

The pace of selling has been moderated in May compared to previous months.

Outlook and Global Sentiment

Himanshu Srivastava, principal - manager research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said moderation in outflows suggests that foreign investors are becoming less aggressive in reducing their India exposure compared with the heavy selling witnessed earlier in the year.

"One of the key reasons behind this trend has been the gradual improvement in global risk sentiment.

"Concerns around global trade tensions, tariff-related developments, and growth uncertainties, while still present, have eased somewhat from the elevated levels seen a few months ago," he added.

On the outlook, Jasuja said a reversal in FPI flows is unlikely in the near term unless there is a significant improvement in macroeconomic conditions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

India Is Now A Reverse Goldilocks Economy
India Is Now A Reverse Goldilocks Economy
Panagariya: Don't Fear Rs 100 Dollar
Panagariya: Don't Fear Rs 100 Dollar
Tata Tiago Facelift Redefines Entry-Level Hatchbacks
Tata Tiago Facelift Redefines Entry-Level Hatchbacks
Which Is India's Fastest Growing State?
Which Is India's Fastest Growing State?
'We Are Buying Russian Oil Even Now'
'We Are Buying Russian Oil Even Now'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon Raises the Fashion Bar During 'Cocktail 2' Promotions0:51

Kriti Sanon Raises the Fashion Bar During 'Cocktail 2'...

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to favour Coempt Eduteck over TSC6:53

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to...

Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal2:59

Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO