Forex reserves jump $1.69 bn to $688.94 bn

Forex reserves jump $1.69 bn to $688.94 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
December 19, 2025 18:44 IST

India's forex reserves jumped by $1.69 billion to $688.94 billion during the week ended December 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves increased by $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion.

For the week ended December 12, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $906 million to $557.78 billion, according to the data.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $758 million to $107.74 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) surged by $14 million to $18.75 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF rose $11 million to $4.69 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
