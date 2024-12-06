News
Home  » Business » Forex reserves jump $1.51 bn to $658.09 bn

Forex reserves jump $1.51 bn to $658.09 bn

Source: PTI
December 06, 2024 22:09 IST
India's forex reserves increased by $1.51 billion to $658.09 billion for the week ended November 29, the RBI said on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Lisa Marie David/Reuters

The overall reserves had dropped by $1.31 billion to $656.58 billion in the previous reporting week.

The kitty has witnessed a declining trend in the recent past and had dropped by a record $17.761 billion in the week prior to the last.

 

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.88 billion in end-September.

For the week ended November 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.06 billion to $568.85 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $595 million to $66.98 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $22 million to $18.01 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $22 million to $4.25 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
