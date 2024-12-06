Key takeaways from RBI's Monetary Policy

Following are the highlights of the December monetary policy announced by the Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday:

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key interest rate (repo) kept unchanged at 6.5%

RBI continues with 'neutral' monetary policy stance

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) reduced to 4% from 4.5%, to unlock Rs 1.16 lakh crore of bank funds

RBI sharply lowers GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 6.6% from 7.2%

Inflation projection for FY25 raised to 4.8% from 4.5%

Collateral-free loan for agriculture sector raised to Rs 2 lakh per borrower from Rs 1.6 lakh

Interest rate ceiling on FCNR (B) deposits raised

Small finance banks permitted to extend pre-sanctioned credit lines through UPI

RBI to launch podcasts for wider dissemination of information to general public

RBI to set up an expert panel to develop a framework for responsible, ethical use of AI in the financial sector