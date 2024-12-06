News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Key takeaways from RBI's Monetary Policy

Key takeaways from RBI's Monetary Policy

Source: PTI
December 06, 2024 11:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Following are the highlights of the December monetary policy announced by the Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday:

RBI

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
  • Key interest rate (repo) kept unchanged at 6.5%
  • RBI continues with 'neutral' monetary policy stance
  • Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) reduced to 4% from 4.5%, to unlock Rs 1.16 lakh crore of bank funds
  • RBI sharply lowers GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 6.6% from 7.2%
  • Inflation projection for FY25 raised to 4.8% from 4.5%
  • Collateral-free loan for agriculture sector raised to Rs 2 lakh per borrower from Rs 1.6 lakh
  • Interest rate ceiling on FCNR (B) deposits raised
  • Small finance banks permitted to extend pre-sanctioned credit lines through UPI
  • RBI to launch podcasts for wider dissemination of information to general public
  • RBI to set up an expert panel to develop a framework for responsible, ethical use of AI in the financial sector
  • Next monetary policy meeting scheduled for February 5-7, 2025.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Low Wages A Corporate Risk: CEA
Low Wages A Corporate Risk: CEA
Are You Ready For The Mahindra BE 6e?
Are You Ready For The Mahindra BE 6e?
Prosperity Is Not India's Birth Right
Prosperity Is Not India's Birth Right
7 Must Watch Allu Arjun Movies Before Pushpa
7 Must Watch Allu Arjun Movies Before Pushpa
Unforgettable Vaani
Unforgettable Vaani
Bangladesh summons Kolkata mission head amid protest
Bangladesh summons Kolkata mission head amid protest
'BJP Is A Powerful Machine'
'BJP Is A Powerful Machine'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
RBI keeps rate unchanged, cuts GDP forecast to 6.6%
RBI keeps rate unchanged, cuts GDP forecast to 6.6%
Crompton plans new products to boost sales
Crompton plans new products to boost sales

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances