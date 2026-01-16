HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Forex reserves increase $392 mn to $687 bn

January 16, 2026
January 16, 2026 22:55 IST

India's forex reserves increased by $392 million to $687 billion during the week ended January 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Photograph: Lisa Marie David/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped by $9.8 billion to $686.80 billion.

For the week ended January 9, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, decreased by $1.12 billion to $550.87 billion, the central bank's data showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by $1.57 billion to $112.83 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $39 million to $18.74 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $13 million to $4.76 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

Source: PTI
