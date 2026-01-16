HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Reliance reports modest Q3 profit at Rs 18,645 cr

Reliance reports modest Q3 profit at Rs 18,645 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 16, 2026 20:08 IST

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported almost a flat net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the third quarter, as weakness in its retail business offset gains in other segments, according to a company filing.

Reliance

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The country's largest conglomerate saw muted earnings growth in the retail business on GST rate rationalisation, even as its energy and digital businesses provided support.

 

Its net profit of Rs 18,645 crore in October-December - the third quarter of the current 2025-26 fiscal year - compared to Rs 18,540 crore a year back.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.69 lakh crore from Rs 2.43 lakh crore in October-December 2024.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
