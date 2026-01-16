Electric buses to drive UP's public transport revolution

From EV bus expansion to airport-like terminals and rural connectivity, Uttar Pradesh is overhauling public transport to cut pollution and ensure every village has modern, affordable travel, reports Siddharth Kalhans.

IMAGE: An electric double-decker bus in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

Public transport in Uttar Pradesh is “undergoing a transformation” that has connected villages and cities and will lead to electric buses running in all districts, said Minister Dayashankar Singh at Business Standard’s Samriddhi conference in Lucknow.

Describing clean mobility as a critical need, Singh stated that initially, Uttar Pradesh had only 1,500 electric buses, which mostly operated within cities.

Such buses are operational in only 15 cities, but the government has now decided to expand this reach to 43 districts and several rural areas.

The government is continuously issuing tenders for new electric buses, but the challenge lies in the fact that few companies in the country manufacture them.

Consequently, the supply of buses is not received on time. He cited an example where tenders for 5,000 electric buses were floated over the past year, but companies could not deliver them in full because they lacked the capacity for such large-scale production.

To address the manufacturing shortfall, the government has facilitated the establishment of an Ashok Leyland electric bus factory in Lucknow.

The site formerly occupied by Scooters India has been transferred to Ashok Leyland for its electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing unit.

Under a new agreement, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will procure 2,500 electric buses annually from the facility.

The government aims to replace the diesel fleet with electric alternatives to curb pollution and enhance passenger experience.

He noted that a complete transition to electric buses could reduce pollution by approximately 38 per cent, marking a transformative environmental shift for the state.

Retro-fitting decommissioned buses

The government has overhauled UPSRTC’s policy of scrapping decommissioned buses, opting instead to retro-fit them with electric powertrains.

Singh noted that while a new electric bus costs between ₹1 crore and ₹1.5 crore, converting an existing vehicle to an EV requires only ₹60–70 lakh.

This strategic shift is expected to save money while returning eco-friendly buses to the roads for the benefit of passengers.

While diesel buses cost the government up to ₹17 per kilometre to operate, electric alternatives could slash this to just ₹5. Following encouraging results from trial runs of retro-fitted electric buses on several routes, the government has decided to adopt this conversion as a standard practice.

Singh said the government is modernising bus stands, expanding electric fleet and extending services to remote villages to overhaul the state’s transport network.

He emphasised that providing accessible, comfortable, and eco-friendly travel across Uttar Pradesh is central to the government’s broader development goals.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh flags off a new double-decker electric bus, in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

Only 12,400 of Uttar Pradesh’s 104,000 villages remain beyond the Transport Corporation’s reach.

To bridge this gap, the government has launched a comprehensive plan, which includes ongoing discussions with the public works department to widen roads in several locations to facilitate bus access.

Bus services will be launched in 7,000 villages within the next three months.

23 bus stands overhauled to airport standards

As many as 23 bus stands in Uttar Pradesh are being overhauled through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Developed to airport standards, these terminals will integrate travel with comfort, shopping, and high-end amenities.

Key features will include modern lounges, sanitised restrooms and premium lodging for passengers.

In Lucknow, the state is undertaking ambitious terminal projects, with three major bus stands currently under development.

These include a ₹1,000 crore facility near Gomti Nagar Railway Station, alongside two additional hubs situated near Charbagh and the airport.

Singh added that new terminal construction is progressing rapidly in Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut and Ayodhya.

One modernised bus stand in every district

With several projects already underway and others in the foundation stage, most are expected to be operational by 2027.

The government’s ultimate objective is to establish at least one modernised bus stand in every district.

As many as 23 bus stands under the PPP model will provide airport-grade amenities, specifically highlighting comfortable lounges and integrated shopping areas.

He emphasised that these developments are designed to elevate terminal facilities to international aviation standards.

Transport services available in 'easy, digital form' More than 48 services of Uttar Pradesh’s Transport Department are available in digital form at 150,000 common service centres (CSCs) across the state, said Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh. People can now manage work related to driving licences, vehicle fees and pollution certificates at the centres and do not have to visit regional transport offices, he said, asserting the government aims to bring services within easy reach. CSCs allow the public to access registration certificates, apply for renewals or permits and obtain international driving permits and bus tickets. To improve digital accessibility, the government has launched the “Margdarshi” tracking app and the “149” helpline for real-time bus information. The CSC initiative aims to decentralise digital transport services to rural areas, eliminating middlemen while ensuring accessibility. Singh noted that service fees have been set at a nominal ₹30 -- significantly lower than the cost of travelling to a transport office. This shift is expected to save time for citizens while easing pressure on transport offices.

