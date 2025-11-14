HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Forex reserves drop $2.7 bn to $687 bn

Forex reserves drop $2.7 bn to $687 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 14, 2025 22:47 IST

x

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by another $2.7 billion to $687.03 billion during the week ended November 7, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The forex kitty has been on a declining trend for the past few weeks, and had decreased by $5.62 billion to $689.73 billion in the previous reporting week.

 

For the week ended November 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.45 billion to $562.14 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves declined by $195 million to $101.53 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $51 million to $18.59 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was unchanged at $4.77 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Yamaha Gears Up for India's E2W Race With 2 Models
Yamaha Gears Up for India's E2W Race With 2 Models
'Can't be blaming weather, you continue to execute'
'Can't be blaming weather, you continue to execute'
'Trade deal with US could boost Indian stock market'
'Trade deal with US could boost Indian stock market'
Will GST Cut Bring Back Hatchbacks To Top Of The Line?
Will GST Cut Bring Back Hatchbacks To Top Of The Line?
'Not hatchbacks, not sedans, SUVs still king post-GST cut'
'Not hatchbacks, not sedans, SUVs still king post-GST cut'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, BJP workers celebrate NDA S lead in Bihar Elections1:41

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, BJP workers celebrate NDA S lead in...

Black panther makes public appearance at Central Zoo in Nepal3:05

Black panther makes public appearance at Central Zoo in...

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleges manipulation of EVMs amid NDA s victory in Bihar Polls0:38

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleges manipulation of...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO