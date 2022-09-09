News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Foreign fund inflows push Sensex up by 105 points

Foreign fund inflows push Sensex up by 105 points

Source: PTI
September 09, 2022 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark indices ended on a firm note on Friday, extending their previous day's gain, amid continuous foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in the global markets.

BSE

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 104.92 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 59,793.14.

During the day, it jumped 431.58 points or 0.72 per cent to 60,119.80.

 

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty ended higher by 34.60 points or 0.19 per cent to 17,833.35.

From the Sensex pack of firms, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, Wipro and Axis Bank emerged as the biggest gainers.

UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.73 per cent to $90.69 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 2,913.09 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Inflows in equity MFs hit 10-month low in Aug
Inflows in equity MFs hit 10-month low in Aug
Chips: Can India Be A World Leader?
Chips: Can India Be A World Leader?
After non-basmati, govt bans export of broken rice
After non-basmati, govt bans export of broken rice
Neeraj Chopra may skip National Games
Neeraj Chopra may skip National Games
Royal mourning for 7 days after Queen's funeral
Royal mourning for 7 days after Queen's funeral
When Suresh Gopi Met The Queen
When Suresh Gopi Met The Queen
REVELATIONS from Katrina-Ishaan-Siddhant
REVELATIONS from Katrina-Ishaan-Siddhant

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rice production may fall by 10-12 mn tonnes this year

Rice production may fall by 10-12 mn tonnes this year

When Will Banks End Customer Harassment?

When Will Banks End Customer Harassment?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances