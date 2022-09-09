News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India's rice production may fall by 10-12 mn tonnes in Kharif season this year

India's rice production may fall by 10-12 mn tonnes in Kharif season this year

Source: PTI
September 09, 2022 14:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's rice production could fall by 10-12 million tonnes during the Kharif season of this year, due to a fall in paddy sowing area, the government said on Friday.

Rice

Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

However, food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey asserted that the country will have surplus production in rice.

He pointed out that the paddy acreage is lower by 38 lakh hectare so far this kharif season, because of less rains in many states.

 

The Kharif season contributes about 80 per cent of India's total rice production.

"Loss of production of rice may be 10 million tonnes and in the worst case it can be 12 million tonnes this year," he told reporters in New Delhi.

However, the secretary said that this is an initial estimate based on drop in acreage and average yield.

Pandey said the fall in production could be less as yield might improve in states where rains have been good.

Total production of Rice during the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) is estimated at a record 130.29 million tonnes.

It is higher by 13.85 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 116.44 million tonnes.

The secretary did not reply to a question on whether the government would extend the free foodgrains programme Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Markets may remain sideways'
'Markets may remain sideways'
Why Govt Banned Atta Exports
Why Govt Banned Atta Exports
'Frugal management is essential for Indian companies'
'Frugal management is essential for Indian companies'
Cyrus Mistry death: Here's what Mercedes report says
Cyrus Mistry death: Here's what Mercedes report says
Veep Dhankar Visits His Village
Veep Dhankar Visits His Village
INSIDE Bipasha's Baby Shower
INSIDE Bipasha's Baby Shower
Space you gave made me feel relaxed: Kohli tells Rohit
Space you gave made me feel relaxed: Kohli tells Rohit

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Whatever the government says, take with ton of salt!'

'Whatever the government says, take with ton of salt!'

Coming Soon! 5G Phones Under Rs 10,000

Coming Soon! 5G Phones Under Rs 10,000

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances