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Women Entrepreneurs To Be Trained As Drone Pilots

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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May 12, 2026 17:24 IST

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FLO is launching a skilling programme to train 1,000 women as certified drone pilots by March 2027, capitalising on India's rapidly growing drone industry.

Key Points

  • FLO aims to train 1,000 women as drone pilots by March 2027 through a new skilling programme.
  • The initiative partners with Garuda Aerospace, NEOSKY India, and YRG to provide comprehensive drone pilot training.
  • India's drone sector is projected to become a Rs 30,000 crore industry by 2030, creating significant opportunities.
  • The programme aligns with Prime Minister Modi's Drone Didi initiative, empowering women in technology.

Women entrepreneurs' body FLO on Tuesday said it has signed agreements with Garuda Aerospace, NEOSKY India and YRG for a skilling programme to train 1,000 women drone pilots by March next year.

India's Booming Drone Industry

India's drone sector is on a trajectory to become a Rs 30,000 crore industry by 2030, spanning agriculture, logistics, surveillance, infrastructure inspection, and disaster management, Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO), the women's arm of industry body Ficci, said in a statement.

 

FLO has 22 chapters Pan-India, including in New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Through these chapters, this initiative will reach women who have historically stood at the periphery of technology and place them at its very centre, FLO said.

Empowering Women Through Drone Technology

The initiative is not simply a skilling drive but a long-term national investment in building a pipeline of women-led drone professionals.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Drone Didi initiative has established a bold national vision that the women of Bharat will not merely witness the rise of drone technology; they will lead it," said Puja Garg, National President, FICCI FLO.

By committing to 1,000 DGCA-certified women drone pilots by March 2027, deployed across 22 chapters in every region of India, this initiative transforms a government vision into ground-level reality - one woman pilot, one certified skill, one transformed livelihood at a time, she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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