News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 5 PSU insurers have Rs 347-cr exposure to Adani firms: FinMin

5 PSU insurers have Rs 347-cr exposure to Adani firms: FinMin

By Arup Roychoudhury
February 14, 2023 10:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Five state-run general insurance companies have a total exposure of Rs 347.64 crore, or 0.14 per cent of their total assets under management (AUM), in Adani group of companies, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Gautam Adani

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

In a written reply to a question by Congress’ Manish Tewari, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said Life Insurance Corp (LIC) held Rs 35,917.31 crore in debt and equity of Adani group of companies as on December 31, 2022.

 

This is 0.97 per cent of its total assets under management (AUM) of Rs 41.66 trillion.

Karad also said that as per information received from state-owned general insurers, their exposure to Adani group of firms was even less.

The public sector general Insurance firms included New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance Company, National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company, and General Insurance Corporation of India.

When asked about the loans given to Adani firms by state-owned banks and financial institutions, Karad said neither the RBI nor any bank had to disclose credit information as such information is treated as confidential under the provisions of section 45E of the RBI Act.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and ministry officials stated that the regulators were apprised of the Adani-Hindenburg row and were carrying out due diligence.

Earlier this month, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan had termed the Adani issue a ‘storm in a teacup’.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Arup Roychoudhury
Source: source
 
Print this article
'Investors, focus on long-term goals'
'Investors, focus on long-term goals'
This Is Not The End Of Gautam Adani
This Is Not The End Of Gautam Adani
'We have not witnessed such decline in 7 decades'
'We have not witnessed such decline in 7 decades'
Bigg Boss: 'Nobody knows how we survived'
Bigg Boss: 'Nobody knows how we survived'
Is Someone Flirting With Your Partner?
Is Someone Flirting With Your Partner?
Why Did This MLA Run All Day?
Why Did This MLA Run All Day?
How To Fix The Jobs Crunch
How To Fix The Jobs Crunch

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Nothing To Not Like In The Budget

Nothing To Not Like In The Budget

A Budget With An Eye On Elections

A Budget With An Eye On Elections

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances