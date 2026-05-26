Five listed Reits distributed over Rs 2,500 crore in Q4FY26

India's five publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) demonstrated robust performance in Q4FY26, distributing over Rs 2,566 crore to unitholders and reinforcing their growing significance in the nation's capital markets.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points India's five listed REITs distributed over Rs 2,566 crore to more than 425,000 unitholders in Q4FY26, and over Rs 8,900 crore for the entire FY26.

Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT) led Q4FY26 distributions with Rs 716.6 crore, followed by Embassy Office Parks Reit and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust.

The Indian REIT market boasts a gross asset value exceeding Rs 2.72 trillion and a market capitalisation of over Rs 1.7 trillion as of May 22, 2026.

REITs have cumulatively distributed over Rs 31,700 crore since inception, highlighting their growing significance in India's capital markets.

The sector's growth, including the addition of a fifth listed REIT, reflects increasing investor confidence and the resilience of underlying assets.

India's five publicly listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) together distributed more than Rs 2,566 crore to more than 425,000 unitholders in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26).

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), Mindspace Business Parks Reit and Nexus Select Trust cumulatively distributed more than Rs 8,900 crore in FY26.

The previous year, four Reits (excluding KRT) had distributed Rs 6,070 crore to unitholders.

REIT Distribution Norms and Performance

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's norms, Reits must distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income.

Distributions can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from the special purpose vehicles, other income or a combination of these.

KRT, which is backed by Blackstone and Sattva, topped the chart for Q4FY26 distributions at Rs 716.6 crore.

It is the largest listed Indian Reit by market capitalisation.

Embassy and Brookfield followed KRT, with distributions of Rs 616 crore and Rs 456.4 crore, respectively.

Embassy's distributions grew by 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and Brookfield's jumped 43.02 per cent.

Mindspace's distributions stood at Rs 430.5 crore -- up 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

Nexus, the only listed retail Indian Reit, announced distributions of Rs 346.3 crore, up 14.29 per cent Y-o-Y.

Market Capitalisation and Portfolio Growth

The Indian Reit market had a total gross asset value of more than Rs 2.72 trillion as of Q4FY26.

Its market capitalisation was more than Rs 1.7 trillion as of May 22, 2026.

The five Reits have a portfolio of more than 187 million square feet of grade A office and retail real estate across India.

They have cumulatively distributed over Rs 31,700 crore to unitholders since inception, underlining their significance for India's capital markets.

"This has been another landmark year for the Indian Reit industry, marked by strong growth in distributions, expansion of high-quality real estate portfolios, and increasing investor participation," said Alok Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, and chairperson of the Indian Reits Association.

Outlook for Indian REITs

"The sector has seen further growth, with the addition of one more Reit taking the number of listed Reits to five in FY26, reflecting growing confidence in the platform," he said.

Aggarwal said the companies' performance marks the resilience of their underlying assets, strong operating performance and the sector's ability to deliver stable and predictable cash flows to unitholders.

In FY26, Embassy distributed Rs 2,396 crore (up 10 per cent Y-o-Y), KRT distributed Rs 2,101.9 crore, Brookfield distributed Rs 1,516.5 crore (up 42.71 per cent), Mindspace distributed Rs 1,516.4 crore (up 15.6 per cent), and Nexus distributed Rs 1,375.8 crore (up 8.75 per cent).

"As India's commercial real estate market continues to evolve, Reits are steadily emerging as a preferred investment avenue for both domestic and global investors seeking transparent, professionally managed, yield-generating assets.

"We remain confident in the long-term growth potential of the Indian Reit ecosystem and its expanding role in India's financial markets," Aggarwal added.