India fuel retailers face credit strain as high oil prices persist, says Fitch

Fitch Ratings has issued a stark warning that India's oil marketing companies face mounting credit pressure and eroded earnings if persistently high crude oil prices are not adequately passed through to domestic fuel prices, impacting their financial health and working capital needs.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Fitch Ratings indicates that sustained high crude oil prices pose a significant credit risk to Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Delayed pass-through of rising input costs to domestic pump prices could quickly erode OMCs' EBITDA and strain free cash flow.

Large inventory holdings and refining volumes mean elevated crude prices would increase working-capital requirements for these companies.

Indian Oil Corp's diversified operations offer greater resilience, while Bharat Petroleum faces tighter headroom due to rising expansion spending.

Government policy and support measures will remain crucial in mitigating the impact of weaker standalone credit profiles for these state-owned entities.

India's oil marketing companies could see mounting credit pressure if crude prices remain elevated, with delayed fuel price pass-through threatening earnings and cash flow, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

Sustained high oil prices would quickly erode EBITDA if domestic pump prices fail to keep pace with rising input costs, while large inventory holdings and refining volumes would increase working-capital needs.

Credit Risk Factors

Fitch said the duration of elevated prices, rather than short-term spikes, is the main credit risk.

"Indian oil marketing companies are more vulnerable if elevated crude prices persist. Fuel marketing losses can quickly erode EBITDA if domestic pump prices do not adjust in step with input costs.

"Companies' large inventory holdings and refining volumes mean a sustained rise in crude prices would increase working-capital needs and pressure Free Cash Flow (FCF).

"This makes duration, rather than any short-lived price spike, the main credit risk," it said.

Divergence in Credit Profiles

Differences in business mix and capital spending are likely to drive divergence in standalone credit profiles.

Indian Oil Corp's more diversified operations should provide greater resilience, while Bharat Petroleum faces tighter headroom due to rising expansion and transition spending.

Hindustan Petroleum's credit profile may strengthen as major joint-venture projects are completed, although prolonged high prices could delay that improvement.

"Pressure on Indian issuers' Standalone Credit Profiles (SCPs) may diverge based on their business model and capex intensity.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's more diversified business mix should make its financial profile more resilient than peers.

"Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's SCP headroom is more exposed to a prolonged adverse environment because of its rising expansion and transition spending.

"We expect Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited's limited SCP headroom to improve as major joint-venture growth projects are completed, but a longer period of high oil prices would delay that increase," Fitch said.

Broader Asia-Pacific Impact

More broadly, persistently high crude prices could widen the credit gap among Asia-Pacific downstream companies by straining free cash flow and exposing differences in business models.

Under an adverse scenario where Brent crude averages around $100 a barrel in 2026, pure refiners with benchmark-linked margins are expected to outperform integrated fuel marketers exposed to retail price controls.

Issuer ratings across the region remain closely tied to sovereign or state ownership, limiting the impact of weaker standalone credit profiles.

Government policy will remain a key differentiator, with past support measures in India and price stabilisation mechanisms in Vietnam shaping credit outcomes.