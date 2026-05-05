Govt issues updated SOP for processing FDI applications

India has unveiled an updated Standard Operating Procedure for Foreign Direct Investment applications, streamlining the process with a new 12-week clearance target and a fully digital, paperless system to boost investor confidence and ease of doing business.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The updated SOP mandates a 12-week timeframe for decision-making on FDI proposals, excluding time taken by applicants for rectifications.

The new procedure aims for a completely paperless FDI application process, eliminating the need for physical document submission.

Proposals from countries sharing a land border with India will be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs for comments/clearance.

Expedited clearance (within 60 days) is offered for investors from these seven countries in specific strategic sectors like capital goods and electronic component manufacturing.

Proposals involving foreign equity inflow exceeding Rs 5,000 crore will be decided by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

The government will now clear all FDI proposals within 12 weeks as per the updated standard operating procedure (SOP) for processing foreign direct investment applications.

According to the SOP, up to 12 weeks' time has been fixed for a decision on the proposals, excluding the time taken by applicants in removing deficiencies in the proposals or in supplying additional information as may be required by the competent authority.

The government's 2017 SOP had prescribed a maximum of 10 weeks for clearing the proposal.

Enhanced Timelines and Digitalisation

As per the current SOP, the additional two weeks will also be given to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for consideration of those proposals which are proposed for rejection or where additional conditions are proposed to be imposed by the competent authority.

"This SOP aims to make the FDI application filing process completely paperless.

"Therefore, the applicant will not be required to file physical copies of any documents required to process FDI proposals," the DPIIT said.

DPIIT is an arm of the commerce and industry ministry which deals with FDI related issues.

Inter-Agency Coordination and Strategic Investments

As per the fresh SOP, all applications will be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs for their comments/clearance on investments from countries sharing a land border with India and, in other cases, where necessary, within the stipulated time period.

It added that all the ministries and departments consulted on any proposal, including the RBI, the home ministry and the external affairs ministry, will have to provide their comments within the timeline, and in case comments are not received within the prescribed time, it will be presumed that they have no comments to offer.

The SOP also includes separate guidelines on investments from countries sharing a land border with India (China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Afghanistan).

Last month, the government eased FDI norms for foreign companies having a Chinese/Hong Kong shareholding of up to 10 per cent (or non-controlling stake), enabling them to invest in India under the automatic route, subject to applicable sectoral conditions and FDI caps.

Further, the government has decided to provide expedited clearance (within 60 days) for investors of these seven countries in specific sectors/activities.

These sectors include capital goods manufacturing (heavy electrical industries like insulation items for power plants, castings and forgings, alloy steel seamless pipes and tubes, and machine tools); and electronic capital goods and electronic component manufacturing (like printed circuit boards, display module, camera module, electronic capacitors, resistors, speakers and microphones for ICT products).

These sectors also include polysilicon wafers, advanced battery components, rare earth permanent magnets, and rare earth processing.

Approval Process and Expert Commentary

Further, it said that in case of proposals involving total foreign equity inflow of more than Rs 5,000 crore, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will take a decision.

The applications requiring government approval need to be filed online through the Foreign Investment Facilitation/NSWS (National Single Window System) portal.

Administrative ministries and departments will examine the proposals on the portal.

After a proposal is filed online, the DPIIT will identify the concerned ministry and assign it within the prescribed timeline for processing and disposal of the application.

The proposal will have to be circulated online to the RBI for comments, and applications that require security clearance will also be referred to the ministry of home affairs.

It added that if an applicant proposes to surrender the approval letter granted to the investee entity/investor, then the concerned ministry may accept it after the applicant submits such a declaration clearly explaining the reasons for that.

As per the new SOP, the time limit for submission of comments by the MHA, MEA, and any other consulted ministry/RBI/Regulator will be eight weeks.

Commenting on this, think tank GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said the SOP will improve ease of doing business by making FDI approvals faster, transparent, and fully digital, with clear timelines boosting investor confidence.

"However, strong inter-agency scrutiny and security checks mean compliance will remain demanding.

"India must go further - simplifying regulations, cutting compliance costs, and reducing the cost of doing business - to attract high-quality, long-term investment into manufacturing and advanced sectors," he said.

During April-February 2025-26, total FDI inflows into India have crossed $88 billion.

The last SOP was issued on June 29, 2017.

According to that, a maximum of 10 weeks was fixed for the clearance of an FDI proposal.

Foreign investments in the bulk of the sectors are allowed under the automatic route.

Currently, about 11 sectors, including defence, broadcasting content services, print media, and banks, require government approval for FDI.