Exports, imports down in Nov; trade deficit at $20.58 billion

India's exports declined by 2.83 per cent to $33.90 billion in November this year compared to $34.89 billion a year ago, government data released on Friday showed.

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Imports also declined to $54.48 billion in the month under consideration, as against $56.95 billion recorded in November 2022.

The country's trade deficit in November stood at $20.58 billion.

During the April-November period of this fiscal year, exports contracted by 6.51 per cent to $278.8 billion.

Imports during the eight-month period fell by 8.67 per cent to $445.15 billion.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global slowdown, India's export numbers are doing good.