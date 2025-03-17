Exports contract to $36.91 bn in Feb, trade deficit narrows

India's exports declined for the fourth month in a row in February to $36.91 billion due to volatility in petroleum prices and global uncertainties.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The country's exports stood at $41.41 billion in the same month a year ago.

However, trade deficit in February narrowed to $14.05 billion as the country's imports reduced to $50.96 billion in February, according to commerce ministry data.

Cumulatively, during the April-February period this fiscal year, merchandise and services exports rose 6.24 per cent to $750.53 billion as against $706.43 billion in the year-ago period.

India's merchandise shipments witnessed a decline in value terms in the four months between November and February.

Merchandise exports were at $36.43 billion in January compared to $37.32 billion a year ago.

In December, it stood at $38.01 billion against $38.39 billion in December 2023, while such outward shipments declined to $32.11 billion in November 2024 from $33.75 billion in the year-ago month.